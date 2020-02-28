Published On Feb 28, 2020 10:42 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The turbocharged version of the Altroz could be offered with a DCT gearbox at a later stage

The Altroz was launched on January 22.

Tata showcased the Altroz turbo at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

It is expected to produce 102PS/140Nm, the same as the Geneva show car.

When launched, it will rival the VW Polo GT TSI and the upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 Turbo.

Should be priced above the top-spec petrol variant of the Altroz.

Tata Motors could soon launch the turbo variant of its first premium hatchback, the Altroz . A test mule was spotted recently with a sticker reading ‘X451 1.2 VGTC BSVI’ -- hinting at a turbocharged variant of the Altroz.

Tata Motors had showcased the Altroz’ turbo version at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It was a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivered 102PS of power and 140Nm of torque. This could be a detuned version of Nexon's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit. While the turbo version showcased was paired to a 5-speed MT, the carmaker could also offer this variant with a DCT option . Even though the exact specifications are still unknown, we expect the turbocharged version of the hatchback to produce similar power and torque figures as the Geneva show car.

When launched, the sportier Altroz would enter the hot-hatch segment that features the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 Turbo. It is expected to be priced above the top-spec petrol variant of the Altroz, which is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Meanwhile, Maruti has already discontinued the Baleno RS as it won’t be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The current 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit in the VW Polo GT TSI would also be replaced by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Tata is expected to launch the Altroz turbo by mid-2020.

Image Source

Read More on : Altroz on road price