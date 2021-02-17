Published On Feb 17, 2021 01:43 PM By Tarun

The petrol-only Skoda SUV will get 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines

The Kushaq SUV will be unveiled on March 18 followed by launch in May.

Production-spec styling, dimensions and other specifications will be revealed at the unveiling.

Gets a 2,651mm long wheelbase, which is more than the Seltos and Creta (2610mm) and even the Karoq (2638mm).

Expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

Skoda is gearing up for its first big launch of the year and one of its biggest launches in years. The upcoming Kushaq SUV will be unveiled on March 18, followed by the launch in May 2021. It will sit in the compact SUV segment rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Recently, we drove the Kushaq prototype and here’s our review of it.

The prototype barely revealed its final design language but Skoda says the Kushaq will look similar to the Vision IN concept model which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It has a bold stance with the typical Skoda styling cues. The prototype runs on 17-inch wheels which might be different from the production-spec model. The unveil will give us a detailed look at its design and exterior highlights.

The cabin is also expected to be similar to the Vision IN SUV with a premium layout. It could get a touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car technology, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and much more. Safety could be covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, ESC (Standard), TPMS and Hill Hold Control.

The Kushaq is based on the new MQB-A0 IN platform, making it the first car based on this platform. Its wheelbase is 2651mm long, making it marginally longer than the Creta and Seltos’s 2610mm. The dimensions will be revealed at the unveiling, but it might be around 4.2 metres long.

The Skoda Kushaq will be a petrol-only SUV, equipped with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both the engines will get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Automatic transmission option for the smaller engine will be a 6-speed torque converter unit and for the bigger one, a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to retail in the Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh price range, competing with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, we expect it to undercut the prices of its rivals to come in as a tough competitor.