These savings are applicable only till the midnight of June 24, 2024

As part of the sporadic promotional offers to incentivise sales of the current-generation Skoda Kodiaq, the carmaker has rolled out a limited-period discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the flagship SUV. However, there’s a catch as the offers are valid only till midnight on June 24, 2024.

Skoda Kodiaq: An Overview

The Kodiaq is the current flagship SUV offering from Skoda in India and it’s available in a single, fully loaded Laurin & Klement variant, and is sold in a 7-seater layout. The new-generation SUV is expected to make its way to our shores in the near future and we’ve spotted it testing too.

What Powertrain Does It Get?

Skoda offers the Kodiaq with a single 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm), mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). It gets a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD).

Features And Safety Tech On Offer

The Skoda SUV comes with an 8-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Other features on board include 3-zone climate control, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Its safety net comprises nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its rivals are the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.

