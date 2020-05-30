  • Login / Register
Renault Triber AMT vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On May 30, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Renault Triber

  • 1233 Views
Equipped with an AMT, is the Triber an even bigger threat to the rivals in terms of value?

Renault recently launched the Triber AMT at a premium of Rs 40,000 over its corresponding manual variants. Available in three variants: RXL, RXT and RXZ, the Triber’s top-spec variant is still affordable than a couple of its closest competitors. But does it make a better case for itself than the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Maruti Ignis? Let’s compare their AMT-equipped versions to get you the answer.

 

Renault Triber

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Engine 

1.0-litre, 3-cylinder

1.2-litre, 4 cylinder

1.2-litre, 3-cylinder

1.2-litre, 4 cylinder

Power 

72PS

83PS

83PS

83PS

Torque 

96Nm

113Nm

113Nm

113Nm

Transmission 

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

RXL Rs 6.18 lakh

    

Delta: Rs 6.14 lakh

RXT Rs 6.68 lakh

VXI: Rs 6.66 lakh

Magna: Rs 6.45 lakh

Zeta: Rs 6.37 lakh

RXZ: Rs 7.22 lakh 

ZXI: Rs 7.25 lakh

Sportz: Rs 7.06 lakh

Alpha: Rs 7.20 lakh
   

Asta: Rs 7.70 lakh

  
 

ZXI+: Rs 8.02 lakh

    

Note: Above are the ex-showroom Delhi prices of AMT variants 

  • The numbers above reveal that the Triber with its smallest engine also displaces the lowest power and torque amount. It’s rather odd that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has the same numbers as the Maruti siblings.

  • All four vehicles get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and the option of a 5-speed AMT.

Renault Triber

  • As far as the most affordable AMT car is concerned, the Ignis takes the cake but by a narrow margin. Both the Triber and the Ignis have almost similar entry as well as top-spec pricing. 

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 and the Swift are closer in variant-to-variant pricing but the latter commands a bit more premium on all the occasions. 

Maruti Suzuki Swift

  • The Maruti Swift comes at the steepest price among all the offerings here. 

  • The ace up the Triber’s sleeve, however, is its modularity and three-row seating which none of the vehicles can even touch. It can turn from a people’s carrier to a cargo carrier in little to no time. 

2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Launched. Priced From Rs 4.89 Lakh To Rs 7.19 Lakh

  • However, the Triber’s rivals offer more in terms of features with fog lamps, steering-integrated controls, and automatic climate control. The Triber, though, gives you a couple of cooled glove boxes to keep your drinks chilled and offers AC vents for all three rows with a separate evaporator coil for the rear rows. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • Triber is the only vehicle here to offer up to four airbags, two more than the rest of the hatchbacks.

Dhruv.A

