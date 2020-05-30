Renault Triber AMT vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On May 30, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Renault Triber

Equipped with an AMT, is the Triber an even bigger threat to the rivals in terms of value?

Renault recently launched the Triber AMT at a premium of Rs 40,000 over its corresponding manual variants. Available in three variants: RXL, RXT and RXZ, the Triber’s top-spec variant is still affordable than a couple of its closest competitors. But does it make a better case for itself than the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Maruti Ignis? Let’s compare their AMT-equipped versions to get you the answer.

Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Ignis Engine 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder 1.2-litre, 4 cylinder 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder 1.2-litre, 4 cylinder Power 72PS 83PS 83PS 83PS Torque 96Nm 113Nm 113Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT

Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Ignis RXL Rs 6.18 lakh Delta: Rs 6.14 lakh RXT Rs 6.68 lakh VXI: Rs 6.66 lakh Magna: Rs 6.45 lakh Zeta: Rs 6.37 lakh RXZ: Rs 7.22 lakh ZXI: Rs 7.25 lakh Sportz: Rs 7.06 lakh Alpha: Rs 7.20 lakh Asta: Rs 7.70 lakh ZXI+: Rs 8.02 lakh

Note: Above are the ex-showroom Delhi prices of AMT variants

The numbers above reveal that the Triber with its smallest engine also displaces the lowest power and torque amount. It’s rather odd that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has the same numbers as the Maruti siblings.

All four vehicles get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and the option of a 5-speed AMT.

As far as the most affordable AMT car is concerned, the Ignis takes the cake but by a narrow margin. Both the Triber and the Ignis have almost similar entry as well as top-spec pricing.

The Hyundai Grand i10 and the Swift are closer in variant-to-variant pricing but the latter commands a bit more premium on all the occasions.

The Maruti Swift comes at the steepest price among all the offerings here.

The ace up the Triber’s sleeve, however, is its modularity and three-row seating which none of the vehicles can even touch. It can turn from a people’s carrier to a cargo carrier in little to no time.

However, the Triber’s rivals offer more in terms of features with fog lamps, steering-integrated controls, and automatic climate control. The Triber, though, gives you a couple of cooled glove boxes to keep your drinks chilled and offers AC vents for all three rows with a separate evaporator coil for the rear rows.

Triber is the only vehicle here to offer up to four airbags, two more than the rest of the hatchbacks.

