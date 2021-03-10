Renault Kiger RXL Detailed In Pictures

Modified On Mar 10, 2021 01:31 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Take a look at how the second-to-base RXL variant of the Kiger appears out in the real world in these raw images

Renault offers the Kiger in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ.

The RXL is offered with halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch wheels with cover, and body-coloured door handles.

Inside, the RXL comes with an all-black layout, a 2-DIN audio system, all-four power windows, and manual AC with rear AC vents.

Engine options are a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Renault offers the Kiger in a total of four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. We recently brought to you detailed images of its second-to-top RXT variant. Now, we have got our hands on some images of the SUV’s second-to-base RXL variant. Here’s a look at the RXL’s powertrain-wise prices:

Variant Price RXL 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 6.14 lakh RXL 1.0-litre petrol AMT Rs 6.59 lakh RXL 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol MT Rs 7.14 lakh

The RXL variant looks nearly identical to the second-to-top RXT thanks to the same dual-barrel halogen headlamps with LED DRLs and chrome accents in the front grille. Renault provides the Kiger RXL in a total of five exterior shades, including two with the option of the dual-tone paint scheme.

On the sides, the RXL variant gets a different design for the wheel caps, and non-functional roof rails. It does get the black wrap on the doors, body-coloured door handles, and blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators as seen on the RXT.

At the rear, Renault has skipped offering a wiper, washer, a faux silver skid plate and a rear parking camera. However, it does get a roof-mounted spoiler with the brake light integrated into it, and a shark fin antenna.









Inside, it comes in an all-black cabin layout with grey and gloss black accents on the dashboard and doorpads respectively. It even gets grey and black fabric seats, a single glovebox, an LED instrument cluster (similar to that of the Triber and Kwid), black inside door handles, and all-four power windows.

The RXL is equipped with a 2-DIN audio system with four speakers and Bluetooth as well as USB connectivity, a 3.5-inch MID and LED instrument cluster, manual AC with rear AC vents, a 12V charging socket (front and rear), height-adjustable steering wheel, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), and a day-night IRVM (inside rearview mirror). Features such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and push-button start/stop are available in the next variant, the RXT, priced at Rs 46,000 more than the RXL. If you’re wondering what features the other variants get, check out our story for variant-wise details .

Renault provides the RXL variant with a choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/160Nm), which marks the entry point for the turbocharged engine. While the former comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, the Kiger Turbo is available only with the 5-speed MT in the RXL variant. The remaining turbo-petrol-equipped variants get a CVT gearbox as well.

Priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Kiger is member of a highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment and locks horns with the Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Sonet.

