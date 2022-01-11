Renault Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 31,000

Published On Jan 11, 2022 08:19 AM By Tarun

The good ol’ Duster continues with the same pricing

The Triber’s prices have increased by up to Rs 31,000.

The Kiger gets costlier by up to Rs 29,000.

Renault has hiked the prices of the Kwid by up to Rs 16,000.

Renault has increased the prices of the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid by up to Rs 31,000. The Renault Duster continues with its same price range of Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV is anyway inching towards the end of its life cycle before it’s replaced by the new generation model. Here’s the new price list:

Renault Kwid

Variants Old Price New Price Difference RXE 0.8L Rs 4.12 lakh Rs 4.25 lakh Rs 13,000 RXL 0.8L Rs 4.42 lakh 4.58 lakh Rs 16,000 RXL 1.0L Rs 4.58 lakh Rs 4.69 lakh Rs 11,000 RXT 0.8L Rs 4.72 lakh Rs 4.88 lakh Rs 16,000 RXL AMT Rs 4.98 lakh Rs 5.09 lakh Rs 11,000 RXT 1.0L Rs 4.95 lakh Rs 5.10 lakh Rs 15,000 Climber Rs 5.16 lakh Rs 5.31 lakh Rs 15,000 RXT AMT Rs 5.35 lakh Rs 5.50 lakh Rs 15,000 Climber AMT Rs 5.56 lakh Rs 5.71 lakh Rs 15,000

The highest price hike is seen in the RXL 0.8L variant while the least is seen on the RXL manual and automatic variants.

The Kwid is powered by 54PS 0.8-litre (800cc) and 68PS 1-litre petrol engines.

Renault Triber

Variants Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.54 lakh Rs 5.69 lakh Rs 15,000 RXL Rs 6.20 lakh Rs 6.41 lakh Rs 21,000 RXL AMT Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 6.93 lakh Rs 23,000 RXT Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 6.96 lakh Rs 19,000 RXT AMT Rs 7.25 lakh Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 23,000 RXZ Rs 7.35 lakh Rs 7.56 lakh Rs 31,000 RXZ Dual Tone Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 7.73 lakh Rs 19,000 RXZ AMT Rs 7.85 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh Rs 23,000 RXZ AMT Dual Tone Rs 8.02 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 23,000

The Kiger’s base-spec RXE variant observes the least price hike.

The top-spec RXZ variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 31,000.

The Triber is powered by a 72PS 1-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Renault Kiger

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Naturally aspirated RXE Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 15,000 RXL Rs 6.54 lakh Rs 6.72 lakh Rs 18,000 RXT Rs 7.02 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 21,000 RXL AMT Rs 7.04 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 23,000 RXT Dual Tone Rs 7.22 lakh Rs 7.46 lakh Rs 24,000 RXT (O) Rs 7.37 lakh Rs 7.58 lakh Rs 21,000 RXT AMT Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 7.78 lakh Rs 26,000 RXT (O) Dual Tone Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 7.81 lakh Rs 24,000 RXT AMT Dual Tone Rs 7.72 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh Rs 29,000 RXZ Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 19,000 RXT (O) AMT Rs 7.87 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh Rs 26,000 RXZ Dual Tone Rs 8.11 lakh Rs 8.33 lakh Rs 22,000 RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone Rs 8.07 lakh Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 29,000 RXZ AMT Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 24,000 RXZ AMT (Dual Tone) Rs 8.61 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh Rs 27,000 Turbo-petrol RXT Rs 8.12 lakh Rs 8.33 lakh Rs 21,000 RXT Dual Tone Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 8.56 lakh Rs 24,000 RXT CVT Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.13 lakh Rs 13,000 RXZ Turbo Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 19,000 RXT CVT Dual Tone Rs 9.20 lakh 9.36 lakh Rs 16,000 RXZ Turbo Dual Tone Rs 9.21 lakh Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 22,000 RXZ Turbo CVT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.9 lakh Rs 10,000 RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone Rs 10.09 lakh Rs 10.23 lakh Rs 14,000

The mid-spec RXT and RXT (O) in AMT and dual-tone guises get the highest price hike of Rs 29,000.

The top-spec RXZ Turbo CVT variant sees the lowest hike, just managing to stay under the Rs 10 lakh mark.

The Kiger is powered by two engines: 72PS 1-litre petrol (5-speed MT/AMT) and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol (5-speed MT/CVT).