Renault Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 31,000

Published On Jan 11, 2022 08:19 AM By Tarun

The good ol’ Duster continues with the same pricing

  • The Triber’s prices have increased by up to Rs 31,000. 

  • The Kiger gets costlier by up to Rs 29,000. 

  • Renault has hiked the prices of the Kwid by up to Rs 16,000. 

Renault has increased the prices of the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid by up to Rs 31,000. The Renault Duster continues with its same price range of Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV is anyway inching towards the end of its life cycle before it’s replaced by the new generation model. Here’s the new price list: 

Renault Kwid

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE 0.8L

Rs 4.12 lakh

Rs 4.25 lakh

Rs 13,000

RXL 0.8L

Rs 4.42 lakh

4.58 lakh

Rs 16,000

RXL 1.0L

Rs 4.58 lakh

Rs 4.69 lakh

Rs 11,000

RXT 0.8L

Rs 4.72 lakh

Rs 4.88 lakh

Rs 16,000

RXL AMT

Rs 4.98 lakh

Rs 5.09 lakh

Rs 11,000

RXT 1.0L

Rs 4.95 lakh

Rs 5.10 lakh

Rs 15,000

Climber

Rs 5.16 lakh

Rs 5.31 lakh

Rs 15,000

RXT AMT

Rs 5.35 lakh

Rs 5.50 lakh

Rs 15,000

Climber AMT

Rs 5.56 lakh

Rs 5.71 lakh

Rs 15,000

  • The highest price hike is seen in the RXL 0.8L variant while the least is seen on the RXL manual and automatic variants. 

  • The Kwid is powered by 54PS 0.8-litre (800cc) and 68PS 1-litre petrol engines. 

Renault Triber

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 5.54 lakh

Rs 5.69 lakh

Rs 15,000

RXL

Rs 6.20 lakh

Rs 6.41 lakh

Rs 21,000

RXL AMT

Rs 6.70 lakh

Rs 6.93 lakh

Rs 23,000

RXT

Rs 6.75 lakh

Rs 6.96 lakh

Rs 19,000

RXT AMT

Rs 7.25 lakh

Rs 7.48 lakh

Rs 23,000

RXZ

Rs 7.35 lakh

Rs 7.56 lakh

Rs 31,000

RXZ Dual Tone

Rs 7.52 lakh

Rs 7.73 lakh

Rs 19,000

RXZ AMT

Rs 7.85 lakh

Rs 8.08 lakh

Rs 23,000

RXZ AMT Dual Tone

Rs 8.02 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 23,000

  • The Kiger’s base-spec RXE variant observes the least price hike. 

  • The top-spec RXZ variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 31,000. 

  • The Triber is powered by a 72PS 1-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. 

Renault Kiger

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Naturally aspirated

      

RXE 

Rs 5.64 lakh

Rs 5.79 lakh

Rs 15,000

RXL

Rs 6.54 lakh

Rs 6.72 lakh

Rs 18,000

RXT

Rs 7.02 lakh

Rs 7.23 lakh

Rs 21,000

RXL AMT

Rs 7.04 lakh

Rs 7.27 lakh

Rs 23,000

RXT Dual Tone

Rs 7.22 lakh

Rs 7.46 lakh

Rs 24,000

RXT (O)

Rs 7.37 lakh

Rs 7.58 lakh

Rs 21,000

RXT AMT

Rs 7.52 lakh

Rs 7.78 lakh

Rs 26,000

RXT (O) Dual Tone

Rs 7.57 lakh

Rs 7.81 lakh

Rs 24,000

RXT AMT Dual Tone

Rs 7.72 lakh

Rs 8.01 lakh

Rs 29,000

RXZ

Rs 7.91 lakh

Rs 8.10 lakh

Rs 19,000

RXT (O) AMT

Rs 7.87 lakh

Rs 8.13 lakh

Rs 26,000

RXZ Dual Tone

Rs 8.11 lakh

Rs 8.33 lakh

Rs 22,000

RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone

Rs 8.07 lakh

Rs 8.36 lakh

Rs 29,000

RXZ AMT

Rs 8.41 lakh

Rs 8.65 lakh

Rs 24,000

RXZ AMT (Dual Tone)

Rs 8.61 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

Rs 27,000

Turbo-petrol

      

RXT

Rs 8.12 lakh

Rs 8.33 lakh

Rs 21,000

RXT Dual Tone

Rs 8.32 lakh

Rs 8.56 lakh

Rs 24,000

RXT CVT

Rs 9 lakh

Rs 9.13 lakh

Rs 13,000

RXZ Turbo

Rs 9.01 lakh

Rs 9.20 lakh

Rs 19,000

RXT CVT Dual Tone

Rs 9.20 lakh

9.36 lakh

Rs 16,000

RXZ Turbo Dual Tone

Rs 9.21 lakh

Rs 9.43 lakh

Rs 22,000

RXZ Turbo CVT

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.9 lakh

Rs 10,000

RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone

Rs 10.09 lakh

Rs 10.23 lakh

Rs 14,000

  • The mid-spec RXT and RXT (O) in AMT and dual-tone guises get the highest price hike of Rs 29,000. 

  • The top-spec RXZ Turbo CVT variant sees the lowest hike, just managing to stay under the Rs 10 lakh mark. 

  • The Kiger is powered by two engines: 72PS 1-litre petrol (5-speed MT/AMT) and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol (5-speed MT/CVT). 

T
Published by
Tarun
