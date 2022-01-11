Renault Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 31,000
Published On Jan 11, 2022 08:19 AM By Tarun
The good ol’ Duster continues with the same pricing
The Triber’s prices have increased by up to Rs 31,000.
The Kiger gets costlier by up to Rs 29,000.
Renault has hiked the prices of the Kwid by up to Rs 16,000.
Renault has increased the prices of the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid by up to Rs 31,000. The Renault Duster continues with its same price range of Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV is anyway inching towards the end of its life cycle before it’s replaced by the new generation model. Here’s the new price list:
Renault Kwid
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE 0.8L
|
Rs 4.12 lakh
|
Rs 4.25 lakh
|
Rs 13,000
|
RXL 0.8L
|
Rs 4.42 lakh
|
4.58 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
|
RXL 1.0L
|
Rs 4.58 lakh
|
Rs 4.69 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
RXT 0.8L
|
Rs 4.72 lakh
|
Rs 4.88 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
|
RXL AMT
|
Rs 4.98 lakh
|
Rs 5.09 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
RXT 1.0L
|
Rs 4.95 lakh
|
Rs 5.10 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Climber
|
Rs 5.16 lakh
|
Rs 5.31 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
RXT AMT
|
Rs 5.35 lakh
|
Rs 5.50 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Climber AMT
|
Rs 5.56 lakh
|
Rs 5.71 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
-
The highest price hike is seen in the RXL 0.8L variant while the least is seen on the RXL manual and automatic variants.
-
The Kwid is powered by 54PS 0.8-litre (800cc) and 68PS 1-litre petrol engines.
Renault Triber
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 5.54 lakh
|
Rs 5.69 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.20 lakh
|
Rs 6.41 lakh
|
Rs 21,000
|
RXL AMT
|
Rs 6.70 lakh
|
Rs 6.93 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
RXT
|
Rs 6.75 lakh
|
Rs 6.96 lakh
|
Rs 19,000
|
RXT AMT
|
Rs 7.25 lakh
|
Rs 7.48 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
RXZ
|
Rs 7.35 lakh
|
Rs 7.56 lakh
|
Rs 31,000
|
RXZ Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.52 lakh
|
Rs 7.73 lakh
|
Rs 19,000
|
RXZ AMT
|
Rs 7.85 lakh
|
Rs 8.08 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
RXZ AMT Dual Tone
|
Rs 8.02 lakh
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
-
The Kiger’s base-spec RXE variant observes the least price hike.
-
The top-spec RXZ variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 31,000.
-
The Triber is powered by a 72PS 1-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.
Renault Kiger
|
Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Naturally aspirated
|
RXE
|
Rs 5.64 lakh
|
Rs 5.79 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.54 lakh
|
Rs 6.72 lakh
|
Rs 18,000
|
RXT
|
Rs 7.02 lakh
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
Rs 21,000
|
RXL AMT
|
Rs 7.04 lakh
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
Rs 23,000
|
RXT Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.22 lakh
|
Rs 7.46 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
|
RXT (O)
|
Rs 7.37 lakh
|
Rs 7.58 lakh
|
Rs 21,000
|
RXT AMT
|
Rs 7.52 lakh
|
Rs 7.78 lakh
|
Rs 26,000
|
RXT (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.57 lakh
|
Rs 7.81 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
|
RXT AMT Dual Tone
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Rs 8.01 lakh
|
Rs 29,000
|
RXZ
|
Rs 7.91 lakh
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
Rs 19,000
|
RXT (O) AMT
|
Rs 7.87 lakh
|
Rs 8.13 lakh
|
Rs 26,000
|
RXZ Dual Tone
|
Rs 8.11 lakh
|
Rs 8.33 lakh
|
Rs 22,000
|
RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
|
Rs 8.07 lakh
|
Rs 8.36 lakh
|
Rs 29,000
|
RXZ AMT
|
Rs 8.41 lakh
|
Rs 8.65 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
|
RXZ AMT (Dual Tone)
|
Rs 8.61 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
Rs 27,000
|
Turbo-petrol
|
RXT
|
Rs 8.12 lakh
|
Rs 8.33 lakh
|
Rs 21,000
|
RXT Dual Tone
|
Rs 8.32 lakh
|
Rs 8.56 lakh
|
Rs 24,000
|
RXT CVT
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 9.13 lakh
|
Rs 13,000
|
RXZ Turbo
|
Rs 9.01 lakh
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
Rs 19,000
|
RXT CVT Dual Tone
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
9.36 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
|
RXZ Turbo Dual Tone
|
Rs 9.21 lakh
|
Rs 9.43 lakh
|
Rs 22,000
|
RXZ Turbo CVT
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.9 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
|
Rs 10.09 lakh
|
Rs 10.23 lakh
|
Rs 14,000
-
The mid-spec RXT and RXT (O) in AMT and dual-tone guises get the highest price hike of Rs 29,000.
-
The top-spec RXZ Turbo CVT variant sees the lowest hike, just managing to stay under the Rs 10 lakh mark.
-
The Kiger is powered by two engines: 72PS 1-litre petrol (5-speed MT/AMT) and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol (5-speed MT/CVT).
