Our Instagram Followers Prefer The Hyundai Creta With This Powertrain Option

While diesel engines may be believed to be nearing their end, they remain a popular choice for those looking to buy a Creta, as suggested by our latest Instagram poll

With the recent unveiling of the Hyundai Creta Electric, the Creta has joined the ranks of cars in India that offer more than two powertrain options, which in this case are EV, petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel. This wide array of choices allows customers to own and experience the Creta in a variety of ways. To gauge preferences, we asked our followers on our CarDekho Instagram handle to pick their favourite powertrain option, and the results were truly surprising.

Before diving into the poll outcomes, let’s take a look at the powertrain options available with the internal combustion engine (ICE) iteration of the Creta:

Engine Option 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*MT = Manual transmission; CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Now, let us check out the electrical powertrain specifications of the Creta:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Power To be announced Torque

Hyundai has claimed that the EV version of the Creta can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The Korean marque is yet to divulge the exact specifications of the electric motor on offer with the Creta Electric.

What did people choose?

While it seems like the emission norms are questioning the long-term legal existence of diesel engines, it has been voted for the most by our followers on Instagram. Out of the total respondents, 38 percent voted in favour of the diesel-powered Creta. The turbo-petrol engine came next with 32 percent of the votes, showcasing its appeal as one of the most enthusiast-friendly options for the Creta. Following these were the naturally-aspirated Creta and the Creta Electric, which received 15 percent of the total votes each.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and we expect the prices to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Will you choose the Creta Electric or go with some other powertrain option? Tell us in the comments below.

