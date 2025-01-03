Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Pack Specifications And Range Compared

The Hyundai Creta Electric, like most of its rivals, comes with two battery pack options and a maximum claimed range of up to 473 km

The Hyundai Creta Electric was revealed recently with two battery pack options with a maximum claimed range of up to 473 km. This new debutant will compete in a segment that is getting more and more competitive with electric SUVs like Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and even the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. Let us compare the battery specifications and claimed range of all these EVs with the new Hyundai Creta EV and see which of these is the better option:

Battery Pack And Range Comparison

All rivals except the MG ZS EV come with multiple battery pack options, the specifications and range of which are as follows:

Car model Battery Pack Option Claimed Range Hyundai Creta Electric 42 kWh 390 km (ARAI-rated) 51.4 kWh 473 km (ARAI-rated) Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 535 km (MIDC part 1+2) 79 kWh 682 km (MIDC part 1+2) Maruti e Vitara 49 kWh To be announced 61 kWh To be announced Tata Curvv EV 45 kWh 430 km (MIDC part 1+2) 55 kWh 502 km (MIDC part 1+2) MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 461 km (claimed)

While the claimed range of the Maruti e Vitara is yet to be revealed, it gets bigger battery pack options than the Creta Electric. In fact, the Creta comes with the smallest battery pack options in the segment and the Long Range version gets a slightly larger battery option than the MG ZS EV. The claimed range of the new Hyundai EV is also one of the lowest in the segment.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Price

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh. That said, the Mahindra BE 6 starts from Rs 18.90 lakh, the Curvv EV ranges between Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh and the MG ZS EV is priced from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.75 lakh. Prices of the Maruti e Vitara are expected to start from a similar ballpark as the Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

