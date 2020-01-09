Now You Can Test Drive Nissan Kicks At Your Doorstep

Published On Jan 09, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

This service will be offered on all seven days of the week between 9am to 7pm

Nissan India has partnered with ORIX India to offer a test drive of the Kicks to the customers as per convenience.

Customers can book a test drive on Nissan India’s official website by mentioning their preferred date and time.

However, Nissan India is offering this service in Delhi/NCR and Mumbai only for now.

Here’s the full press release from the carmaker:

Nissan India introduces the Anywhere, Anytime* Test Drive for KICKS

Online booking to test drive Nissan KICKS at the doorstep

New Delhi, INDIA (January 7, 2020): Nissan India has launched the Anywhere, Anytime test drive for Nissan KICKS - The Intelligent SUV. The new initiative enables customers to schedule their test drive online as per their convenient time and location. This service will initially be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, for customers looking to purchase Nissan KICKS.

Nissan, in partnership with Orix – a global leader in innovative leasing and transportation solutions, is bringing end-to-end support to enhance the overall customer journey - from test driving a vehicle without visiting the showroom to superior sales and after sales experience.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said, "Nissan is committed to offer innovative and exceptional sales and after sales services to its customers. This is yet another unique step from Nissan to make car buying more convenient by giving them the first experience of Nissan KICKS at their doorstep.”

Speaking on the tie up, Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO of ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, the largest B2B car rental company in India stated that "The Test Drive Experience or TDx is another step which ORIX is proud to take with its partners in the mobility landscape in India and it comes with plethora of technological innovations and solutions. These solutions will help customers experience the brand new Nissan KICKS in a unique and amazing way, directly from the convenience of their homes".

The process:

A customer can schedule a test drive of Nissan KICKS from the comfort of their home or office simply by logging on to the official Nissan India website. The customer just has to share the preferred time and venue to schedule the test drive. The test drive can be scheduled between 9am to 7pm on any of the seven days of the week. To schedule a test drive for a Nissan KICKS at your doorstep, please visit nissan.in .

