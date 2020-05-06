Nissan Terrano Discontinued As BS6 Norms Take Effect

Published On May 06, 2020 04:40 PM By Dhruv for Nissan Terrano

The Terrano is pretty much identical to the Renault Duster. But unlike the latter, it had not been updated over the years

Nissan has removed the ageing Terrano from its website.

It shared its underpinnings with the Renault Duster.

It was available with a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-llitre diesel engine.

It was priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Nissan has removed the Terrano from its Indian website, signalling the end of its production. The Japanese carmaker is not likely to replace the Terrano as it already offers a more modern alternative in the form of the Nissan Kicks.

The Nissan Terrano was basically a rebadged version of the Duster featuring a redesigned front and rear profile to distinguish itself from the Renault. The Terrano has pretty much remained unchanged since its launch in 2013, a year after the Duster’s initial launch. That is unlike the Duster, which has received multiple updates since its launch, and has even been upgraded to meet BS6 emission standards with a significant facelift.

Nissan offered the Terrano with a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine made a modest 104PS and 148N whereas the fabled 1.5-litre diesel engine was offered in two states of tune: 85PS/200Nm or 110PS/245Nm. Variants equipped with the petrol engine and the 85PS diesel motor were only available with a 5-speed manual transmission whereas Nissan offered the more potent oil burner with two transmission options: a 6-speed manual and an AMT.

One of the many reasons for the discontinuation of the Terrano is also the fact that it was never updated to meet the latest crash test norms.

Nissan is actively looking to promote the Kicks, which also competes in the same segment. The BS6 update will add a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, making it the most powerful compact SUV in the segment. That is one of the many more reasons that the Japanese carmaker decided against updating the Terrano to meet the latest norms.

At the time it was last on sale, the Terrano was priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh (both ex-showroom India). It competed against the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur.

