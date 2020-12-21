Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Stretches Over To 8 Months

Modified On Dec 21, 2020 03:17 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

For all the major cities across the country, the deliveries will commence from January 2021

Nissan Magnite waiting period going up to 8 months in two cities.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five variants: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O).

The least waiting period is 1 month but only for select variants.

The top-end variant has a shorter waiting period than the base variant.

The current introductory prices will be over by December 31.

The Nissan Magnite was launched on December 2, while the bookings had commenced earlier itself. Its prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh, making it the most affordable sub-4-metre SUV in India. The Magnite is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated motor. It is getting quite popular with its disruptive pricing and seeing the hype, the waiting period is also increasing. If you’re planning to buy the Magnite, here is now much you will have to wait for it.

Nissan Magnite waiting period in major cities:

Delhi 2 months - 8 months Bangalore 2 months - 4 months Mumbai 2 months - 6 months Hyderabad 3 months - 4 months Chennai 1 month - 6 months Jaipur 1 month - 6 months Ahmedabad 2 months - 5 months Gurgaon 1 month - 3 months Lucknow 2 months - 6 months Kolkata 2 months - 3 months Thane 2 months - 6 months Surat 3 months - 4 months Ghaziabad 2 months - 8 months Chandigarh 4 months Patna 3 months - 5 months Faridabad 3 months - 5 months Indore 3 months Noida 3 months - 4 months

*Waiting period may vary depending on the variant, engine and colour selected

In the major metro cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, you have to wait at least for 2 months. Gurgaon has the least waiting period of 1 to 3 months. Many other tier-II cities have waiting periods as low as 2 months. Buyers in Delhi and Ghaziabad are experiencing the highest waiting time of up to 8 months.

In most of the cities, the top-end variants are available with the least waiting period. In the above mentioned table, the least waiting time is all for the XV and XV premium trims. The base-spec trim has the highest waiting period, reaching up to 8 months in Delhi. The base variant is available the earliest in Kolkata, Gurgaon and Indore.

Prices of Nissan Magnite start at Rs 4.99 Lakh going up to Rs 9.59 Lakh (ex-showroom). However, these prices are introductory and valid only till December 31. Reportedly, the booking numbers have crossed the 10,000 mark already in just two weeks of it being launched. Magnite makes for a practical purchase as it gets many premium features like wireless charging, cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and much more.

It competes with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Ford Ecosport.

