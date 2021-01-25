Published On Jan 25, 2021 08:27 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio

The latest iteration of the Mahindra SUV is expected to go on sale by end-2021

New-gen Scorpio spied testing yet again looks close-to-production.

Still covered in camouflage, the test mule seems to be equipped with a sunroof too.

The new Scorpio is still boxy but larger than before with modern but evolved styling.

Expected to get the same engines as the Thar: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel.

New Scorpio could still have a sub-Rs 13 lakh starting price.

The Mahindra Scorpio is about to undergo a generation update and the new model has been spied testing a few times. In the most recent sighting, the model spied was equipped with a sunroof which will be an added feature for the Scorpio SUV.

The test mule was camouflaged but the model looks close to production. It seems to have grown in size with a new design language. Mahindra has kept the boxy proportions with the vertical slats for the grille and a horizontally hinged tailgate. It was also seen with a new alloy wheel design, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and dual-barrel LED headlamps.

Mahindra will offer a new cabin design for the 2021 Scorpio with a host of feature updates including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech. In terms of safety, the new Scorpio is expected to offer multiple airbags (a first for this SUV), electronic assists, and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood, the 2021 Scorpio is likely to offer the same engines as the Thar. That includes the 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel, both with the choice of 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.

The next-gen Scorpio could be launched by the end of 2021 at a premium over the current model priced from Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The older model might still be kept on sale alongside the new one, at least for a short time. Mahindra will continue to pit the Scorpio against compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Nissan Kicks.

