Published On Apr 22, 2020 02:58 PM By Sonny for Audi A3

It is expected to arrive in India in 2021 with similar performance as the outgoing model

The new Audi A3 sedan has made its global debut.

Its new looks are in sync with the design language of other new Audi models.

It gets a new singleframe grille, front and rear bumpers, headlamps and taillamps.

The revised cabin has allowed the A3 to catch up with the times with a driver-centric layout, touchscreen display and control panels.

Global model to offer two engines at launch - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel.

The second-gen Audi A3 sedan has been globally unveiled. It has been the German luxury carmaker’s entry-level offering in India and the new one looks sportier and sharper than the outgoing model.

The most prominent visual change is the new front fascia with the larger singleframe grille, sporty vents on either side and new LED matrix headlamps. It looks best from its side profile where you can see the sportier character lines around the wheel arches, new alloys as well as the sporty front and rear bumpers. The new A3’s rear design features a more prominent boot lip spoiler, a chukier bumper design with a streamlined diffuser without visible exhaust tips and new-gen tail lamps.

Audi states that the revised body design of the new-gen A3 sedan makes it more aerodynamically efficient than the previous model. It also has smart air inlets in the singleframe grille with two electrically actuated louvre modules that regulate the flow of cooling air as required. The new A3’s paneled underbody, refined outside rearview mirrors and active brake cooling also help reduce wind resistance to make for a more streamlined vehicle.

Its cabin is a premium space with a new dashboard layout that follows the theme of all new Audi models - more screens and sleeker control consoles. It is mildly inspired by the Lamborghini Urus with its hexagonal vents flanking the instrument cluster and a sloped 10.1-inch touchscreen multimedia infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard. Meanwhile, the automatic transmission drive select control seems to have been borrowed from Porsche, replacing the stalk with a toggle-stick. It also has a new steering wheel with an updated layout for the steering-mounted controls.

The new A3 comes with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s cluster as standard which can be upgraded to a 12.3-inch unit for the Audi Virtual Cockpit plus with the option of a head-up display as well. The new infotainment system features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and the A3’s connected tech allows for remote controls too.

Also read: Visit Audi’s Factory In Germany For Free Without Leaving The House

In its global specification, the new A3 will also be loaded with driver assist tech for improved safety. That includes features like collision avoidance and adaptive cruise assist that helps with both longitudinal and lateral guidance using the front mounted camera and sensors. More safety features like cross-traffic assist that uses the surround view cameras will be offered post launch as well. It also comes with Car-to-X services that use intel shared between other Audi vehicles on the road to report hazardous areas, speed limits and even help find free parking spaces on the side of the road.

The new Audi A3 sedan has made its global premiere with two engines - a 1.5-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel unit. The petrol engine gets the choice of a new 6-speed manual and 7-speed S-tronic automatic while the diesel is only offered with the latter. Its petrol-automatic variant also features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved fuel economy. The turbo-petrol engine produces 150PS of power and 250Nm of torque while the diesel unit churns out 150PS of power and 360Nm of torque. Audi claims an official 0-100kph sprint time of 8.4 seconds for all three engine variants. The new A3 also boasts of a more dynamic driving experience thanks to its retuned suspension.

In terms of performance, the petrol figures remain the same as those offered by the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine offered in the outgoing A3 sedan in India. Meanwhile, the updated diesel engine offers an extra 7PS and 40Nm than before. However, Audi is expected to offer the new A3 in India with a petrol engine only.

The second-gen Audi A3 is expected to be launched in India in mid-2021. For now, the A3 sedan seems to have been temporarily discontinued here. In 2019, Audi had reduced its prices to retail between Rs 28.99 lakh and Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Expect the new one to command a significant premium when launched. It will rival the soon-to-be-launched Mercedes-Benz A Class Limousine sedan.