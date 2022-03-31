English | हिंदी

New Toyota Innova Concept Revealed With An All-electric Powertrain In Indonesia

Modified On Apr 01, 2022 05:29 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Innova Crysta

The electric MPV is a study car that will not be available for sale in Indonesia or other countries

Toyota has revealed a new all-electric concept MPV based on the Innova at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show. It may look production-ready, but the Innova EV prototype is a research vehicle that’ll not be launched in Indonesia or elsewhere. 

On the outside, the Innova EV looks similar to the diesel-powered version of the MPV. Up front, it has a covered grille and blue accents within the headlights. At the rear, the EV seems to get clear-lens taillights with blue accents. 

Inside, its design seems identical to the ICE Innova. The seats are embroidered with ‘Innova MPV’ badges, and the infotainment touchscreen displays EV-specific info such as battery status. 

Little is known about the upcoming electric MPV’s drivetrain. It should be based on the same Innova’s ladder-frame chassis, but we aren’t sure about the battery size, electric motor specs, or even if it retains the rear-wheel-drive layout like the ICE version of the Innova. 

The carmaker didn’t explicitly state the Innova EV’s purpose but said that it’ll be used to prepare a roadmap for electrification in Indonesia. Toyota had previously announced plans to introduce ten new electrified vehicles in the country. 

In India, the carmaker has strong hybrid vehicles and fully-electric models within the pipeline.

