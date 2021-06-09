New Skoda Octavia Detailed Ahead Of June 10 Launch

Modified On Jun 09, 2021 03:40 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia 2020

It will be available in two variants at launch with most comforts offered as standard

Fourth-gen Octavia features sharper, sleeker styling with a modern interior.

It will be available in two trims: Style and Laurin & Klement.

Gets premium leather upholstery, virtual cockpit digital cluster, and LED lighting as standard.

Wireless charging, hands-free parking assist, powered boot lid, and TPMS limited to top-spec variants.

Only powertrain on offer is the 190PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG.

New Octavia likely to be priced from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch of the latest-generation Skoda Octavia had to be delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic, but its arrival is now imminent. A day before announcing prices, Skoda has revealed all the specifications of the new Octavia.

We’ve known the design details of the new Octavia for a long time now. Skoda’s executive sedan gets a sleeker aesthetic, from the bi-LED headlamps to the split LED tail lamps. It also looks sportier than before with its well-defined shapes and angular details. The Octavia’s notchback design (the rear windscreen lifts with the boot lid, unlike a conventional sedan) makes it easier to use the entire 600-litre boot space.

Skoda will offer the Octavia in just two trims: Style and Laurin & Klement. The new-generation sedan’s cabin is still a premium space, but with more modern details. It gets beige coloured leather upholstery as standard and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre of the dashboard, at the same height as the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster. The new Octavia is the first Skoda to offer the latest version of the virtual cockpit interface in India. Just below the touchscreen display, you get a touch bar for easier controls: swipe with two fingers to navigate the screen and just one finger to adjust the media volume.









Skoda’s latest two-spoke steering wheel adds to the premium vibe of the cabin while the paddle shifters for the 7-speed DSG gearbox give it an air of sportiness. Even the steering-mounted controls for the virtual cockpit, cruise control, and media look and feel high-end.

The central console layout looks a lot cleaner now, with just the AC vents and button bar for controls such as the hazard lights, central door locking, and drive modes. There’s no climate control panel now as the dual-zone AC (with rear vents) is controlled via the central touchscreen display, a common feature among the latest Skoda and VW products in Europe as well. Skoda also mentions that its climate control includes a feature called AirCare that helps filter out harmful microbes to offer clean air inside the cabin. The deletion of the usual climate controls allows for a more elegant design for the central console tunnel that offers storage space for your phone, some USB-C ports, and the new drive selector toggle thanks to shift-by-wire technology, instead of the usual shift stick.

The new Octavia is equipped with a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat while the L&K trim adds that to the front passenger seat as well. It also gets a height-adjustable front armrest and a foldable rear centre armrest with cupholders. The cabin features LED ambient lighting with a small degree of customisation for different elements, such as the footwells and the strip across the dashboard.

While the fourth-gen Octavia is well-equipped as standard, certain features and comforts are limited to the L&K trim. It gets adaptive LED headlamps with crystalline design elements, tyre-pressure monitoring, driver fatigue alert, a powered boot lid (with kick-to-open function), wireless charging pad, USB chargers in the rear, roll-up sun visors for the rear windows and windscreen, and hands-free parking assistance. It also gets the nicer 12-speaker Canton sound system over the standard 8-speaker setup.

The L&K trim also gets two extra colours, Brilliant Silver and Maple Brown, in addition to the Style variant’s Candy White, Magic Black and Lava Blue options. Another visual distinction for the higher-spec Octavia comes with the use of additional chrome. While both variants get 17-inch alloy wheels, each trim has a different design: silver Rotares for the Style spec and sportier dual-tone Pulsars for the L&K.

In terms of safety, the 2021 Skoda Octavia is equipped with an electromechanical parking brake with auto hold function as standard along with front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, ABS, ESC, multi-collision brake, hill hold control, anti-slip regulation, and electronic differential locking. While the Style variant gets six airbags (dual and side up front, and curtain airbags front and rear), the L&K gets eight with the addition of side airbags at the rear.

The fourth-gen Octavia will be available with a single powertrain: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) transmission with an output of 190PS and 320NM. That’s the same powertrain offered in the Superb and will likely be found in the upcoming BS6 Kodiaq as well.

Skoda is expected to price the new Octavia between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only rival is the Hyundai Elantra.

