New Maruti Celerio Design Leaked: Ditches Boxy Shape For A Modern Look

Modified On Jun 15, 2021 02:38 PM By Sonny for Maruti Celerio

Here’s your first look at the design details of the second-gen Celerio

Maruti Celerio exterior design reveals details previously hidden on camouflaged test mules.

Bumper designs revised to match the new shape of the new Celerio.

It loses the boxy and upright stance in favour of a smoother look with a sloping roofline.

Expected to offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the 1.0-litre engine, both with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Feature updates likely to include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a rear parking camera.

New Celerio may attract a premium over the current price range of Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Patented images of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio have been leaked online, revealing most details concealed in the camouflaged test mules that have been spied testing so far.

The overall shape of the Celerio seems to have been streamlined, as opposed to the upright and boxy stance of the current model. Its droplet shaped headlamps look sleek with an elliptical grille between them. The front bumper design doesn’t look as clean as the one on the current model thanks to the new air dam design and added details to the fog lamp housings.

Maruti has simplified the Celerio’s rear with smaller, rounded tail lamps. The lower roofline now drops down towards the rear windscreen while the rear bumper looks leaner with the creased ends spicing up the otherwise flat design. The Celerio seen here is also sporting a new intricate wheel design, likely for the 14-inch alloys that would be offered in the top variant.

While we haven’t got a look at the new-gen Celerio’s interior, it is likely to be thoroughly updated as well. It could feature Maruti’s 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parking camera. From the spied test mules, it seems the new Celerio has grown in size so it should offer more cabin space than the current model.

The Celerio is expected to retain the 1.0-litre petrol engine making 67PS and 91Nm, with 5-speed manual and AMT. It could also get the choice of the 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, like the Wagon R, but a CNG option would likely be limited to the smaller engine.

We can expect the new Celerio to command a premium over the current model’s range of Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, and Datsun GO as well as its stablemate, the Wagon R. Maruti could later introduce an updated version of the Celerio X which gets additional cladding for a more rugged appearance. The second-gen Celerio could be launched around September 2021.

