New Cars Launching In January 2020

Modified On Jan 03, 2020 02:09 PM By Dhruv

New year, new you, new car? Well, here are the new options that you will have in January

The year 2020 is quite important for the Indian automobile industry as it comes on the back of new safety norms, has new emissions norms ahead of it and the country as a whole is seeing the emergence of electric vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. The new cars we will get to see in January 2020 reflect this trend. Take a look.

Hyundai Aura

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch Date: 21 January

After the Grand i10 Nios became a hit with buyers thanks to its premium appeal, Hyundai has decided to follow up with the same play for a sub-4 metre sedan called the Aura. The engines on offer in the Aura will be BS6-compliant. These 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines will be available with an AMT as well. It will also get a sportier 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual powertrain option that makes 100PS! This is the same engine that is present in the Venue, albeit in a detuned state.

Tata Altroz

Expected Price: Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch Date: 22 January, pre-launch bookings open

Tata has confirmed that the Altroz will be launched in India on 22 January. This premium hatchback has been in the works for some time now and right from its launch, both its engines (petrol and diesel) will be BS6-compliant. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh and will not be available with any kind of automatic transmission at launch. However, Tata has confirmed that a DCT (dual-clutch transmission) will be made available at a later stage.

MG ZS EV

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch Date: Expected in the second half of January 2020, pre-launch bookings open

The ZS EV will be MG’s second car for India. It’s an EV that will be priced somewhere between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh and will only have the Hyundai Kona Electric as its rival. So it's safe to say that MG is not eyeing mass-market success with the ZS EV. However, it aims to promote the idea that an electric car can one day take up the mantle of being the primary vehicle of choice for Indians.

Tata Nexon EV

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Launch Date: Expected in the second half of January 2020, pre-launch bookings open

This will be Tata’s second new vehicle in January 2020. The homegrown carmaker doesn’t want to be left behind in the world of electric vehicles and it plans to do that with the launch of the Nexon EV. The all-electric sub-4 metre SUV based on the regular Nexon mirrors the upcoming facelift of the small SUV. While the likes of Kona Electric and ZS EV will be priced over Rs 20 lakh, the Nexon EV will plug the Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh space where no other EV exists in India as of now.