Upcoming MG Cyberster Becomes The Fastest Car To Clock 0-100 Kmph On Sambhar Salt Lake

The MG Cyberster will be the first all-electric 2-door convertible in India and is expected to be launched by March 2025 with prices starting from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Gets scissor doors, LED-projector headlights, arrow-shaped tail lights and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets four screens, sport seats and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Its safety suite includes 6 airbags, 360-degree camera and TPMS.

It comes with dual motors that have a combined output of 510 PS and 725 Nm.

The MG Cyberster EV is all set for its India launch which is expected to happen soon as the first all-electric two-door convertible in the country. However, before its introduction, the EV has set a record for being the fastest car to clock the 0-100 kmph acceleration run on Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. The Cyberster did this feat from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds, which has been verified by India Book Of Records and Asia Book Of Records.

Let us take a look at everything the MG Cyberster EV has to offer:

MG Cyberster: An Overview

The MG Cyberster will be retailed through the carmaker’s more premium ‘MG Select’ outlets when it is launched in India, which is expected to happen sometime in March 2025.

Talking about the design the Cyberster gets sharp cuts and creases that make it look aggressive and sporty. The main highlight is the inclusion of scissor doors on either side, which is unique to the price point it is expected to have. It further boasts LED projector headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and arrow-shaped LED tail lights as well as a lightbar.

The interior is equally futuristic and the Cyberster is equipped with a tri-screen setup on the dashboard, including a 7-inch screen for viewing vital stats, a 10.25-inch screen for the driver’s display, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is an additional screen for the AC controls located on the centre console. Furthermore, it features sports seats and a muti-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

Other features on the Cyberster include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an electrically openable and foldable roof and 6-way electrically adjustable heated seats with a memory function.

In terms of safety, the Cyberster will come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane-keep assist and active emergency braking.

MG Cyberster: Electric Powertrain Options

The MG Cyberster comes with a single battery pack option mated to two electric motors mounted on either axle, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 77 kWh No. of electric motors 2 (one on each axle) Power 510 PS Torque 725 Nm WLTP-claimed range 443 km Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

It does a 0-100 kmph run in 3.2 seconds, which is exactly the same time it has taken on the Sambhar Lake to clock the speed from a standstill.

MG Cyberster: Expected Price And Rivals

The MG Cyberster is expected to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) with the carmaker’s battery-as-as-service (BaaS) plan. It will not have any prime rival but can be considered an electric alternative to the BMW Z4.

