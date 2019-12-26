MG’s Six-Seater Hector Spotted Again

Published On Dec 26, 2019 03:00 PM By Dhruv

It will be based on the Baojun 530 facelift that is sold in China

Six-seater Hector will look different from the Hector currently being sold in India.

It will be 40mm longer than Hector.

Engine options expected to remain the same.

Will come at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the current Hector.

The six-seater Hector that MG has been working on has been spotted yet again. You might mistake it for one of the old camo-covered prototypes of the Hector at first glance but look at it again, and you’ll notice the differences.

The LED DRLs have grown thicker, the grille design has been reworked, and even the arrangement of the headlights on the lower part of the bumper is different. At the back, the tail lamp design now integrates a clear element and the bumper design has been reworked with faux dual exhaust outlets.

It is pretty similar to the Baojun 530 facelift that MG sells in China. That SUV is 40mm longer than the Hector sold in India, and we think that could be the case with the upcoming six-seater Hector as well.

Also, we don't think it will be called Hector. MG might go with a different name to create a distinction between the two products, just like Tata did with Harrier and called its seven-seater version Gravitas.

The engines are expected to remain the same as the five-seater Hector -- a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 143PS of power and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine that makes 170PS and 350Nm. The gearboxes are expected to remain the same too with a six-speed manual for the petrol and diesel and a DCT for the petrol.

While MG has not yet revealed when the six-seater Hector will be launched or how much it will cost, we believe it will carry a premium of somewhere around Rs 1 lakh over the current Hector. It will rival the upcoming Tata Gravitas, 2020 Mahindra XUV500 and the Ford SUV which will be based on the XUV500.

Image Source