MG Motor-Tata Power Installs Fifteenth Superfast Charging Station In India

Published On Jan 14, 2021 06:00 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

The 60kW DC superfast charging infrastructure has been set up in Mangaluru

It is part of MG’s plan to deploy 50kW and 60kW DC superfast charging stations across the country.

The superfast charging station can charge electric vehicles -- like the MG ZS EV -- up to 80 percent in 50 minutes.

The deployment of this superfast charging unit is in line with MG’s plans to offer a 5-way charging option to customers. Other four options comprise an AC fast charger, extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance).

The latest charging station is available for all vehicles that are compatible with CCS fast-charging standard as opposed to additional CHAdeMO charging standard supported by select superfast charging stations.

The carmaker now has 15 superfast charging stations across 10 cities in India, including Delhi/NCR, Agra and Nagpur .

On the other hand, Tata Power has set up over 270 charging points across 26 cities under its EZ Charge brand. The power distribution company also has its own digital platform.

Here’s what the carmaker has to say:

Mangaluru, January 14, 2021: MG Motor and Tata Power have deployed the first 60 kW superfast public EV charging station in Mangaluru. The inauguration ceremony held at MG dealership was attended by Tulu Film Producer and Director, Devadas Kapikad.

The initiative is a part of MG’s vision to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations. Starting with Delhi NCR, MG has now installed 15 superfast charging stations across 10 cities in India. Its charging infrastructure covers major metropolitans including Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR and tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Agra, Coimbatore and Nagpur. The Mangaluru launch is the automaker’s second launch in less than 10 days close on the heels of the Coimbatore inauguration.

The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS fast-charging standard. It is in line with MG’s commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers. MG ZS EV – India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV – can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes at a superfast charging station. Other charging options with the ZS EV include free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Speaking on the deployment, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Mangaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in India. As technology is playing a key role in this development, it is natural for this technological integration to also reflect in people’s lifestyle. We feel proud to contribute to this trend by deploying the city’s first superfast charging station at our dealership with Tata Power. It will bolster Mangalore’s advancement towards a tech-driven, green future.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our association with MG Motor India by deploying yet another EV charging station. As India leads its way towards the adoption of electric vehicles and promotes sustainable practices, we will continue to provide our customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation” said Rajesh Naik, Chief of Tata Power New Business Services.

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with 270+ charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.

The ZS EV comes with the “eShield” for privately registered cars, with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car, 8 yrs/150,000 km warranty on the battery, and round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for 5 years. MG has sold 1,243 units of the ZS EV in 2020.

