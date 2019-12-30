MG ZS EV eShield Plan Offers 5-Year Unlimited Warranty, RSA

Published On Dec 30, 2019 07:00 PM By Dhruv.A for MG ZS EV

Official pre-bookings of MG Motor’s first electric car in India, the ZS EV, are open for a token amount of Rs 50,000. If you are eyeing one, this warranty plan will certainly interest you. MG has announced eShield -- a five-year, complimentary warranty on the ZS EV that should take care of some of the inhibitions attached with EV ownership.

Under this package, MG Motor will offer a five-year unlimited-kilometres warranty and roadside assistance on the car along with 8 years/1.50 lakh warranty on its 44.5kWh battery pack. The manufacturer also plans to offer five labour free services and multiple charging services to keep a check on range anxiety. The ZS EV has a claimed figure of 340km per charge.

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 143PS electric motor that delivers 353Nm of torque. It has a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of 8.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 140kmph. Owners will get an AC charger for home that tops it up to 100 per cent in 6 to 8 hours whereas MG dealerships will have a 50kW DC fast charger that takes 50 minutes to charge 80 per cent.

The MG ZS EV will be sold in two variants: Excite and Exclusive, with prices expected to be between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. It will initially be sold only in five cities: Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. It rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric that gets an 8 year/1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery pack as well.