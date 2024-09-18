Modified On Sep 18, 2024 12:15 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV takes on the Tata Nexon EV, mainly due to its powertrain and features set. We check out which one comes out on top, at least on paper

The MG Windsor EV has been launched in our market, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom price, pan-India). Given its electric specifications, similar prices and features, it goes up against the popular Tata Nexon EV. So if you are confused about which one to pick between the two, here’s how these two EVs compare, at least on paper:

Prices

Model Price MG Windsor EV From Rs 9.99 lakh* Tata Nexon EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh

*The full variant-wise price list will be revealed soon. MG is offering the Windsor EV's battery pack on a subscription basis of Rs 3.5 per km, with a mandatory minimum payment for 1,500 km per month.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Dimensions

MG Windsor EV Tata Nexon EV Difference Length 4,295 mm 3,994 mm +301 mm Width 1,850 mm (excluding ORVMs) 1,811 mm +39 mm Height 1,677 mm 1,616 mm +61 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,498 mm +202 mm Boot Space Up to 604 litres 350 litres +up to 254 litres

Since the MG Windsor EV is over 4m in length, it is a larger offering than the Tata Nexon EV in every dimension. It is around 300 mm longer and also has a 202 mm longer wheelbase. Additionally, the Windsor EV offers more boot space than the Nexon EV.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor and Range

MG Windsor EV Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack 38 kWh 30 kWh 40.5 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 136 PS 129 PS 145 PS Torque 200 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km 275 km* 390 Nm*

*As per the MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 cycle

The MG Windsor EV comes with a single 38 kWh battery option, while the Tata Nexon EV offers two: a long-range version with a 40.5 kWh battery and a medium-range version with a 30 kWh battery. The long-range Nexon EV has a higher claimed range and a more powerful electric motor compared to the Windsor EV. The claimed range on the larger battery pack of the Nexon EV is also higher than that of the MG EV.

Features

Specifications MG Windsor EV Tata Nexon EV Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs

LED cornering lamps

Connected LED tail lights

LED rear fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Flush door handles Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Welcome and goodbye functions with LED DRLs and tail lights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Black leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting gold and bronze highlights

60:40 split-folding rear seats

135-degrees reclining rear seats

256-colour ambient lighting

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear seat passengers Multiple cabin themes (based on the variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

2-spoke steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Front & rear 45W type-C fast chargers Comfort and Convenience 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

PM2.5 air filter

Cruise control

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

Panoramic glass roof 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Single-pane sunroof

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

Vehicle-to-load support Infotainment 15.6-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker Infinity sound system

Connected car tech 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Arcade.ev app store Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill-start assist

Hill-descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear defogger 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

All-wheel disc brakes

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

The MG Windsor EV has larger 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-type door handles, while the Tata Nexon EV has 16-inch alloy wheels.

Both the electric offerings here have leatherette upholstery, but the Windsor EV features a black interior theme, while the Nexon EV's interior colour varies depending on the variant selected.

The Windsor EV includes a panoramic glass roof, while the Nexon EV has a single-pane sunroof.

The Windsor EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen, while the Nexon EV has a slightly smaller 12.3-inch touchscreen. Both models get a digital display for instrumentation, but it’s the Nexon here that has the bigger unit between the two. That said, both MG and Tata are offering their EVs with a 9-speaker audio system.

The safety suite of both EVs is similar with 6 airbags (as standard), all-four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake.

Which EV To Buy?

The MG Windsor EV is a new competitor in the market, priced attractively compared to the Tata Nexon EV, which is one of its prime rivals. However, it comes with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.5 per km, requiring a minimum charge for 1,500 km. This cost can vary based on your driving habits and does not include additional charging expenses.

On the upside, MG offers an unlimited km/year warranty on the battery, making the Windsor EV worth a consideration. In contrast, the Nexon EV provides an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty. Note that the lifetime battery warranty for the Windsor is only valid for the first owner, while the second owner gets a standard 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty.

The Windsor EV is also a larger car and hence offers a more spacious cabin than the Nexon EV, with a well-appointed interior. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 135-degree reclining rear seats, making it a great choice for those seeking a feature-rich and a comfort-driven EV on a budget.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV’s strengths are its well-rounded features and the choice of two battery packs to suit different customer needs. If you're looking for an EV having compact dimensions, packs a lot of premium features, offers a smoother ride experience, and has a claimed range of over 300 km, the Nexon EV does fit the bill well.

So, which EV would you choose? Let us know in the comments.

