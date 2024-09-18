MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specifications Comparison
Modified On Sep 18, 2024 12:15 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV takes on the Tata Nexon EV, mainly due to its powertrain and features set. We check out which one comes out on top, at least on paper
The MG Windsor EV has been launched in our market, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom price, pan-India). Given its electric specifications, similar prices and features, it goes up against the popular Tata Nexon EV. So if you are confused about which one to pick between the two, here’s how these two EVs compare, at least on paper:
Prices
|
Model
|
Price
|
MG Windsor EV
|
From Rs 9.99 lakh*
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh
*The full variant-wise price list will be revealed soon. MG is offering the Windsor EV's battery pack on a subscription basis of Rs 3.5 per km, with a mandatory minimum payment for 1,500 km per month.
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
Dimensions
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,295 mm
|
3,994 mm
|
+301 mm
|
Width
|
1,850 mm (excluding ORVMs)
|
1,811 mm
|
+39 mm
|
Height
|
1,677 mm
|
1,616 mm
|
+61 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,700 mm
|
2,498 mm
|
+202 mm
|
Boot Space
|
Up to 604 litres
|
350 litres
|
+up to 254 litres
Since the MG Windsor EV is over 4m in length, it is a larger offering than the Tata Nexon EV in every dimension. It is around 300 mm longer and also has a 202 mm longer wheelbase. Additionally, the Windsor EV offers more boot space than the Nexon EV.
Battery Pack, Electric Motor and Range
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Battery Pack
|
38 kWh
|
30 kWh
|
40.5 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
136 PS
|
129 PS
|
145 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
MIDC-claimed Range
|
331 km
|
275 km*
|
390 Nm*
*As per the MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 cycle
The MG Windsor EV comes with a single 38 kWh battery option, while the Tata Nexon EV offers two: a long-range version with a 40.5 kWh battery and a medium-range version with a 30 kWh battery. The long-range Nexon EV has a higher claimed range and a more powerful electric motor compared to the Windsor EV. The claimed range on the larger battery pack of the Nexon EV is also higher than that of the MG EV.
Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Specifications Compared
Features
|
Specifications
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The MG Windsor EV has larger 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-type door handles, while the Tata Nexon EV has 16-inch alloy wheels.
-
Both the electric offerings here have leatherette upholstery, but the Windsor EV features a black interior theme, while the Nexon EV's interior colour varies depending on the variant selected.
-
The Windsor EV includes a panoramic glass roof, while the Nexon EV has a single-pane sunroof.
-
The Windsor EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen, while the Nexon EV has a slightly smaller 12.3-inch touchscreen. Both models get a digital display for instrumentation, but it’s the Nexon here that has the bigger unit between the two. That said, both MG and Tata are offering their EVs with a 9-speaker audio system.
-
The safety suite of both EVs is similar with 6 airbags (as standard), all-four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake.
Which EV To Buy?
The MG Windsor EV is a new competitor in the market, priced attractively compared to the Tata Nexon EV, which is one of its prime rivals. However, it comes with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.5 per km, requiring a minimum charge for 1,500 km. This cost can vary based on your driving habits and does not include additional charging expenses.
On the upside, MG offers an unlimited km/year warranty on the battery, making the Windsor EV worth a consideration. In contrast, the Nexon EV provides an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty. Note that the lifetime battery warranty for the Windsor is only valid for the first owner, while the second owner gets a standard 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty.
The Windsor EV is also a larger car and hence offers a more spacious cabin than the Nexon EV, with a well-appointed interior. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 135-degree reclining rear seats, making it a great choice for those seeking a feature-rich and a comfort-driven EV on a budget.
On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV’s strengths are its well-rounded features and the choice of two battery packs to suit different customer needs. If you're looking for an EV having compact dimensions, packs a lot of premium features, offers a smoother ride experience, and has a claimed range of over 300 km, the Nexon EV does fit the bill well.
So, which EV would you choose? Let us know in the comments.
