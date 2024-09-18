All
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Sep 18, 2024 12:15 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV takes on the Tata Nexon EV, mainly due to its powertrain and features set. We check out which one comes out on top, at least on paper

Windsor EV vs Nexon EV

The MG Windsor EV has been launched in our market, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom price, pan-India). Given its electric specifications, similar prices and features, it goes up against the popular Tata Nexon EV. So if you are confused about which one to pick between the two, here’s how these two EVs compare, at least on paper:

Prices

Model

Price

MG Windsor EV

From Rs 9.99 lakh*

Tata Nexon EV

Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh

*The full variant-wise price list will be revealed soon. MG is offering the Windsor EV's battery pack on a subscription basis of Rs 3.5 per km, with a mandatory minimum payment for 1,500 km per month.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Dimensions

 

MG Windsor EV

Tata Nexon EV

Difference

Length

4,295 mm

3,994 mm

+301 mm

Width

1,850 mm (excluding ORVMs)

1,811 mm

+39 mm

Height

1,677 mm

1,616 mm

+61 mm

Wheelbase

2,700 mm

2,498 mm

+202 mm

Boot Space

Up to 604 litres

350 litres

+up to 254 litres

MG Windsor EV side

Since the MG Windsor EV is over 4m in length, it is a larger offering than the Tata Nexon EV in every dimension. It is around 300 mm longer and also has a 202 mm longer wheelbase. Additionally, the Windsor EV offers more boot space than the Nexon EV.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor and Range

 

MG Windsor EV

Tata Nexon EV

Battery Pack

38 kWh

30 kWh

40.5 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

1

Power

136 PS

129 PS

145 PS

Torque

200 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

MIDC-claimed Range

331 km

275 km*

390 Nm*

*As per the MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 cycle

Tata Nexon EV Side

The MG Windsor EV comes with a single 38 kWh battery option, while the Tata Nexon EV offers two: a long-range version with a 40.5 kWh battery and a medium-range version with a 30 kWh battery. The long-range Nexon EV has a higher claimed range and a more powerful electric motor compared to the Windsor EV. The claimed range on the larger battery pack of the Nexon EV is also higher than that of the MG EV.

Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Specifications Compared

Features

Specifications

MG Windsor EV

Tata Nexon EV

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • LED cornering lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED rear fog lamps

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Flush door handles

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs 

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Welcome and goodbye functions with LED DRLs and tail lights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Black leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting gold and bronze highlights

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • 135-degrees reclining rear seats

  • 256-colour ambient lighting

  • Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • Multiple cabin themes (based on the variant chosen)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Ambient lighting

  • Front & rear 45W type-C fast chargers

Comfort and Convenience

  • 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Cruise control

  • Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

  • Vehicle-to-load support

Infotainment

  • 15.6-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker Infinity sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Arcade.ev app store

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill-start assist

  • Hill-descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear defogger

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • The MG Windsor EV has larger 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-type door handles, while the Tata Nexon EV has 16-inch alloy wheels.

  • Both the electric offerings here have leatherette upholstery, but the Windsor EV features a black interior theme, while the Nexon EV's interior colour varies depending on the variant selected.

  • The Windsor EV includes a panoramic glass roof, while the Nexon EV has a single-pane sunroof.

MG Windsor EV gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen
Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

  • The Windsor EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen, while the Nexon EV has a slightly smaller 12.3-inch touchscreen. Both models get a digital display for instrumentation, but it’s the Nexon here that has the bigger unit between the two. That said, both MG and Tata are offering their EVs with a 9-speaker audio system.

  • The safety suite of both EVs is similar with 6 airbags (as standard), all-four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. 

Which EV To Buy?

MG Windsor EV front

The MG Windsor EV is a new competitor in the market, priced attractively compared to the Tata Nexon EV, which is one of its prime rivals. However, it comes with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.5 per km, requiring a minimum charge for 1,500 km. This cost can vary based on your driving habits and does not include additional charging expenses.

On the upside, MG offers an unlimited km/year warranty on the battery, making the Windsor EV worth a consideration. In contrast, the Nexon EV provides an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty. Note that the lifetime battery warranty for the Windsor is only valid for the first owner, while the second owner gets a standard 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty. 

The Windsor EV is also a larger car and hence offers a more spacious cabin than the Nexon EV, with a well-appointed interior. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 135-degree reclining rear seats, making it a great choice for those seeking a feature-rich and a comfort-driven EV on a budget.

Tata Nexon EV

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV’s strengths are its well-rounded features and the choice of two battery packs to suit different customer needs. If you're looking for an EV having compact dimensions, packs a lot of premium features, offers a smoother ride experience, and has a claimed range of over 300 km, the Nexon EV does fit the bill well.

So, which EV would you choose? Let us know in the comments.

