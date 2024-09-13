All
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Specifications Compared

Modified On Sep 13, 2024 11:41 AM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

The two EVs, while being completely different in sizes, have similar battery packs and prices, which got us to compare them at least on paper

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV specification comparison

The MG Windsor EV was launched recently as the carmaker’s third all-electric model in India at an attractive price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the catch is that you have to pay MG an additional Rs 3.5 for every kilometre driven for the battery rental. That said, its starting price is identical to that of the Tata Punch EV. With both choices available at the Rs 10 lakh mark, which one should you go for? Let's find out in this report, where we compare their specifications, features, and pricing.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Prices

Model

Price Range (ex-showroom)

MG Windsor EV

Rs 9.99 lakh

Tata Punch EV 

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh

For now, MG has only announced the introductory price for the Windsor EV, and its full variant-wise prices are yet to be known. However, as mentioned earlier, for the Windsor EV you need to pay an additional cost of Rs 3.5 per kilometre for its battery rental, which is not the case with the Punch EV. As for the Punch EV prices, they range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Dimension

Parameter

MG Windsor EV

Tata Punch EV

Difference

Length

4295 mm

3857 mm

+438 mm

Width

1850 mm (excluding ORVMs)

1742 mm

+108 mm

Height

1677 mm

1633 mm

+44 mm

Wheelbase

2700 mm

2445 mm

+255 mm

Boot space

up to 604 litres

366 litres

up to +238 litres

MG Windsor EV side

As seen in the table above, the Windsor EV is a larger offering than the Punch EV in every sense. Its 4,295 mm length provides a 255 mm longer wheelbase, which will likely result in a better interior space. Do note that the top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV has 579 litres of boot space, while the Excite and Exclusive variants come with 604 litres of boot space, which is up to 238 litres more than the Punch EV.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Features

Features

MG Windsor EV

Tata Punch EV

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • LED cornering lamps

  • LED rear fog lamps

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Flush door handles

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation

  • LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Black leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting gold and bronze highlights

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • 256-colour ambient lighting

  • Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • White leatherette seat upholstery with all-black dashboard

  • Footwell lightning

  • Type-C USB charging ports for front row passengers only

Infotainment

  • 15.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • 9-speaker Infinity sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Connected car tech

Comfort Convenience

  • 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

  • Automatic climate control with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • Manual height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Paddle shifters for regen braking

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-folding function

  • Single-pane sunroof

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill-start assist

  • Hill-descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear defogger

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill-descent control

  • Hill-hold control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper

  • Rear defogger

Tata Punch EV

  • Both the MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV come with all-LED lighting setups. However, the Windsor features flush door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Punch EV gets welcome and goodbye animations on its LED DRL strip and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

  • Inside, both models offer leatherette seat upholstery and modern features like Type-C USB charging ports. However, the Windsor EV comes with a 60:40 split-folding function for the rear seats and a 9-speaker audio system. The Punch EV, on the other hand, features white seat upholstery and a 6-speaker sound system but lacks rear AC vents.

MG Windsor EV 15.6-inch touchscreen

  • The Windsor EV comes with a larger 15.6-inch infotainment system compared to the Punch EV's 10.25-inch unit. However, both offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and feature a fully digital instrument cluster.

Tata Punch EV wireless phone charger

  • Both also come equipped with many premium features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control. The Punch EV has a single-pane sunroof, while the Windsor EV features a panoramic glass roof.

  • Safety-wise, both models come equipped with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a TPMS. The Punch EV has also received a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, while the Windsor EV is yet to be crash tested.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Powertrain Options

Powertrain Options

MG Windsor EV

Tata Punch EV

Battery pack

38 kWh

25 kWh

35 kWh

No of electric motor

1

1

1

Power/ Torque

136 PS/200 Nm 

82 PS/114 Nm

122/190 Nm

MIDC-claimed range

331 km

265 km

365 km

Tata offers the Punch EV with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh. Both come with a single electric motor with different outputs based on the battery pack chosen. The smaller pack offers an MIDC-claimed range of 265 km, while the larger unit has a claimed range of 365 km.

MG Windsor EV rear

In contrast, the Windsor EV comes with a single 38 kWh battery pack paired with a more powerful 136 PS and 200 Nm electric motor but delivers a claimed range of 331 km.

Which EV To Buy? 

To conclude, the MG Windsor EV does seem like it has an edge over the Punch EV in this comparison, due to its size and practical advantages like more in-cabin space, a larger boot, and a slightly more premium cabin. However, since the Windsor EV's price covers only the  cost of the vehicle, with an additional charge for the battery rental at Rs 3.5 per kilometre, the ideal choice depends on whether you prefer an EV on a 'Pay as you drive' basis.

Tata Punch EV

If you choose the Punch EV, you’ll get a similar cabin experience but with less room given its compact dimensions, while it packs almost all the premium features you would expect at this price point. With the Punch EV, you pay for the vehicle upfront and only need to cover the cost of charging, depending on the type of charger used. 

Which of the two EVs would you consider buying and why? Let us know in the comments.

