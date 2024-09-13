MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Specifications Compared
The two EVs, while being completely different in sizes, have similar battery packs and prices, which got us to compare them at least on paper
The MG Windsor EV was launched recently as the carmaker’s third all-electric model in India at an attractive price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the catch is that you have to pay MG an additional Rs 3.5 for every kilometre driven for the battery rental. That said, its starting price is identical to that of the Tata Punch EV. With both choices available at the Rs 10 lakh mark, which one should you go for? Let's find out in this report, where we compare their specifications, features, and pricing.
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Prices
|
Model
|
Price Range (ex-showroom)
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh
For now, MG has only announced the introductory price for the Windsor EV, and its full variant-wise prices are yet to be known. However, as mentioned earlier, for the Windsor EV you need to pay an additional cost of Rs 3.5 per kilometre for its battery rental, which is not the case with the Punch EV. As for the Punch EV prices, they range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Dimension
|
Parameter
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4295 mm
|
3857 mm
|
+438 mm
|
Width
|
1850 mm (excluding ORVMs)
|
1742 mm
|
+108 mm
|
Height
|
1677 mm
|
1633 mm
|
+44 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2700 mm
|
2445 mm
|
+255 mm
|
Boot space
|
up to 604 litres
|
366 litres
|
up to +238 litres
As seen in the table above, the Windsor EV is a larger offering than the Punch EV in every sense. Its 4,295 mm length provides a 255 mm longer wheelbase, which will likely result in a better interior space. Do note that the top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV has 579 litres of boot space, while the Excite and Exclusive variants come with 604 litres of boot space, which is up to 238 litres more than the Punch EV.
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Features
|
Features
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both the MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV come with all-LED lighting setups. However, the Windsor features flush door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Punch EV gets welcome and goodbye animations on its LED DRL strip and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.
-
Inside, both models offer leatherette seat upholstery and modern features like Type-C USB charging ports. However, the Windsor EV comes with a 60:40 split-folding function for the rear seats and a 9-speaker audio system. The Punch EV, on the other hand, features white seat upholstery and a 6-speaker sound system but lacks rear AC vents.
-
The Windsor EV comes with a larger 15.6-inch infotainment system compared to the Punch EV's 10.25-inch unit. However, both offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and feature a fully digital instrument cluster.
-
Both also come equipped with many premium features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control. The Punch EV has a single-pane sunroof, while the Windsor EV features a panoramic glass roof.
-
Safety-wise, both models come equipped with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a TPMS. The Punch EV has also received a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, while the Windsor EV is yet to be crash tested.
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Powertrain Options
|
Powertrain Options
|
MG Windsor EV
|
Tata Punch EV
|
Battery pack
|
38 kWh
|
25 kWh
|
35 kWh
|
No of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Power/ Torque
|
136 PS/200 Nm
|
82 PS/114 Nm
|
122/190 Nm
|
MIDC-claimed range
|
331 km
|
265 km
|
365 km
Tata offers the Punch EV with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh. Both come with a single electric motor with different outputs based on the battery pack chosen. The smaller pack offers an MIDC-claimed range of 265 km, while the larger unit has a claimed range of 365 km.
In contrast, the Windsor EV comes with a single 38 kWh battery pack paired with a more powerful 136 PS and 200 Nm electric motor but delivers a claimed range of 331 km.
Which EV To Buy?
To conclude, the MG Windsor EV does seem like it has an edge over the Punch EV in this comparison, due to its size and practical advantages like more in-cabin space, a larger boot, and a slightly more premium cabin. However, since the Windsor EV's price covers only the cost of the vehicle, with an additional charge for the battery rental at Rs 3.5 per kilometre, the ideal choice depends on whether you prefer an EV on a 'Pay as you drive' basis.
If you choose the Punch EV, you’ll get a similar cabin experience but with less room given its compact dimensions, while it packs almost all the premium features you would expect at this price point. With the Punch EV, you pay for the vehicle upfront and only need to cover the cost of charging, depending on the type of charger used.
Which of the two EVs would you consider buying and why? Let us know in the comments.
