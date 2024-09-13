Modified On Sep 13, 2024 11:41 AM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

The two EVs, while being completely different in sizes, have similar battery packs and prices, which got us to compare them at least on paper

The MG Windsor EV was launched recently as the carmaker’s third all-electric model in India at an attractive price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, the catch is that you have to pay MG an additional Rs 3.5 for every kilometre driven for the battery rental. That said, its starting price is identical to that of the Tata Punch EV. With both choices available at the Rs 10 lakh mark, which one should you go for? Let's find out in this report, where we compare their specifications, features, and pricing.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Prices

Model Price Range (ex-showroom) MG Windsor EV Rs 9.99 lakh Tata Punch EV Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh

For now, MG has only announced the introductory price for the Windsor EV, and its full variant-wise prices are yet to be known. However, as mentioned earlier, for the Windsor EV you need to pay an additional cost of Rs 3.5 per kilometre for its battery rental, which is not the case with the Punch EV. As for the Punch EV prices, they range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Dimension

Parameter MG Windsor EV Tata Punch EV Difference Length 4295 mm 3857 mm +438 mm Width 1850 mm (excluding ORVMs) 1742 mm +108 mm Height 1677 mm 1633 mm +44 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm 2445 mm +255 mm Boot space up to 604 litres 366 litres up to +238 litres

As seen in the table above, the Windsor EV is a larger offering than the Punch EV in every sense. Its 4,295 mm length provides a 255 mm longer wheelbase, which will likely result in a better interior space. Do note that the top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV has 579 litres of boot space, while the Excite and Exclusive variants come with 604 litres of boot space, which is up to 238 litres more than the Punch EV.

Related: MG Windsor EV Explained In 10 Images

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Features

Features MG Windsor EV Tata Punch EV Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs

LED cornering lamps

LED rear fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Flush door handles Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation

LED fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Black leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting gold and bronze highlights

60:40 split-folding rear seats

256-colour ambient lighting

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear seat passengers White leatherette seat upholstery with all-black dashboard

Footwell lightning

Type-C USB charging ports for front row passengers only Infotainment 15.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

9-speaker Infinity sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

6-speaker sound system

Connected car tech Comfort Convenience 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

PM2.5 air filter

Cruise control

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Automatic climate control with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

Panoramic glass roof 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Cruise control

Manual height adjustable driver’s seat

Automatic climate control

Wireless phone charger

Paddle shifters for regen braking

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-folding function

Single-pane sunroof Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill-start assist

Hill-descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear defogger 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill-descent control

Hill-hold control

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper

Rear defogger

Both the MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV come with all-LED lighting setups. However, the Windsor features flush door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Punch EV gets welcome and goodbye animations on its LED DRL strip and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, both models offer leatherette seat upholstery and modern features like Type-C USB charging ports. However, the Windsor EV comes with a 60:40 split-folding function for the rear seats and a 9-speaker audio system. The Punch EV, on the other hand, features white seat upholstery and a 6-speaker sound system but lacks rear AC vents.

The Windsor EV comes with a larger 15.6-inch infotainment system compared to the Punch EV's 10.25-inch unit. However, both offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and feature a fully digital instrument cluster.

Both also come equipped with many premium features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control. The Punch EV has a single-pane sunroof, while the Windsor EV features a panoramic glass roof.

Safety-wise, both models come equipped with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a TPMS. The Punch EV has also received a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, while the Windsor EV is yet to be crash tested.

Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV Variant-wise Features Explained

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Powertrain Options

Powertrain Options MG Windsor EV Tata Punch EV Battery pack 38 kWh 25 kWh 35 kWh No of electric motor 1 1 1 Power/ Torque 136 PS/200 Nm 82 PS/114 Nm 122/190 Nm MIDC-claimed range 331 km 265 km 365 km

Tata offers the Punch EV with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh. Both come with a single electric motor with different outputs based on the battery pack chosen. The smaller pack offers an MIDC-claimed range of 265 km, while the larger unit has a claimed range of 365 km.

In contrast, the Windsor EV comes with a single 38 kWh battery pack paired with a more powerful 136 PS and 200 Nm electric motor but delivers a claimed range of 331 km.

Which EV To Buy?

To conclude, the MG Windsor EV does seem like it has an edge over the Punch EV in this comparison, due to its size and practical advantages like more in-cabin space, a larger boot, and a slightly more premium cabin. However, since the Windsor EV's price covers only the cost of the vehicle, with an additional charge for the battery rental at Rs 3.5 per kilometre, the ideal choice depends on whether you prefer an EV on a 'Pay as you drive' basis.

If you choose the Punch EV, you’ll get a similar cabin experience but with less room given its compact dimensions, while it packs almost all the premium features you would expect at this price point. With the Punch EV, you pay for the vehicle upfront and only need to cover the cost of charging, depending on the type of charger used.

Which of the two EVs would you consider buying and why? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Windsor EV Automatic