The globally available model features a large infotainment unit, flush-type door handles, and a sofa mode to enhance passenger comfort

The MG Cloud EV is going to be the newest addition to MG’s electric vehicle lineup in India. Recently, MG teased the Cloud EV, giving some hints of its features and design elements. This crossover is already available in international markets under the Wuling brand name. Here are five things you should know about the upcoming India-spec Cloud EV:

Design

We expect the Cloud EV to have a similar design philosophy as seen on the international-spec model. The global-spec Cloud EV features a smooth flowing design with connected LED DRLs and closed-off grille, giving it a futuristic look. The headlights are placed below the DRLs in separate housings.

The overall design looks sober from the side and rear, thanks to minimal creases and the aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels, with flush-fitting door handles. You can also notice that the charging port is located on the front left fender on this crossover EV. At the back, it has a raked windshield and connected LED tail lights, giving it a simple and clean look.

Interior

Moving inside, the Cloud EV gets an all-black cabin theme with wooden and bronze inserts on the dashboard. It has an-all black leatherette upholstery, with contrasting bronze stitching on it. The global-spec model also offers a sofa mode which can allow passengers to recline the backseat up to 135-degrees for added comfort.

Features

In terms of features, the globally available model offers features like a 15.6-inch free-floating infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Some other features include 6-way power-adjustable driver seat and 4-way powered front co-passenger seat, automatic climate control with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger.

Battery Pack and Range

The Cloud EV is available in the Indonesian market with the following powertrain specifications:

Battery Capacity 50.6 kWh No of Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (CLTC) 460 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

CLTC: China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

The Indian version is expected to have a different range since it will be tested according to ARAI standards. The upcoming all-electric crossover from MG Motor can be charged from 30 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes using a DC fast charger, and from 20 to 100 percent in approximately 7 hours with a home AC charger.

Expected Price and Launch

The prices of the MG Cloud EV is likely to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). MG has not released the official debut date, but we can expect the Cloud EV to be launched in August 2024. It will act as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, while being an affordable alternative to MG ZS EV.

