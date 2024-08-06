MG Windsor EV Teased Again, This Time Testing In The Hilly Terrains Of Ladakh

Modified On Aug 06, 2024 11:01 AM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV that is sold overseas

The Windsor EV will be MG India’s third offering in its electric portfolio.

It could get the same 50.6 kWh battery pack as the Cloud EV, although with a revised claimed range.

It’s expected to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and power-adjustable front seats.

MG could offer it with six airbags, TPMS and ADAS.

Will be launched during the festive season with prices expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV, MG’s third electric vehicle offering in India, is set to be launched during the festive season. Now, the latest teaser of the Windsor EV released by MG shows it being tested at high altitudes, giving us a look at how it is navigating the challenging terrains of Chang La and Wari La passes in Ladakh. Although still heavily camouflaged in the video, the electric crossover can be seen undergoing rigorous testing in one of India’s toughest environments.

While more details are awaited, here's a look at what to expect from the Windsor EV:

MG Windsor EV: What Can We Expect?

The MG Windsor will bridge the gap between the more affordable MG Comet EV and the flagship MG ZS EV. While the specifications for the India-spec model are not yet disclosed, it is expected to feature the same electric powertrain as its Indonesia-spec Wuling Cloud EV.

The MG Windsor is hence expected to come with a 50.6 kWh battery pack powering a single front-axle mounted motor that produces 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Indonesia-spec model claims a range of 460 km according to the China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). However, this range may vary in India, where vehicles are tested by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The MG Windsor, like other MG offerings, is expected to be well-equipped with features. Expected features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, multi-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats and an electric tailgate.

Safety features could include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. An advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite might also be included, with features like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Expected Launch and Rivals

The MG Windsor EV will go on sale during the festive season, with prices starting at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while offering a premium option compared to the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

