The MG Windsor EV is likely to feature a beige and black interior, similar to the international-spec Wuling Cloud EV it’s based on

The MG Windsor EV will be MG's third EV in India.

The spied model’s touchscreen could be the same 15.6-inch unit as the Wuling Cloud EV.

Teasers confirmed a panoramic glass roof, a 135-degree reclining rear seat and rear AC vents.

Other expected features include a digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, 6 airbags, and ADAS.

Likely to have a 50.6 kWh battery with a revised ARAI-rated range.

It’s expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV will be launched on September 11 and the carmaker has been teasing it for some time now. However, recently, the crossover EV was spotted doing rounds on the streets of Mumbai, giving us a small glimpse of an interior feature. Let us take a look at everything we could spot on the MG Windsor EV.

What Could We Spot?

The spy shots reveal a big touchscreen infotainment system that looks similar to the vertical unit in the Wuling Cloud EV, the model on which the Windsor EV is based. The Cloud EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and black upholstery on the seats are also visible.

The spied Windsor EV, like in the official teasers, was seen with the same camouflage. It also has flush-type door handles, similar to those on the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra XUV700. The spy shots also show that the charging flap will be placed on the front fender.

Expected Features

MG previously teased the Windsor EV with a panoramic glass roof and 135-degree reclining rear seats. It's also expected to get an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats, and an electric tailgate.

For safety, the Windsor EV could get six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and possibly advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The MG Windsor is expected to come with a 50.6 kWh battery powering a front-wheel-drive motor, producing 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Indonesia-spec version claims a range of 460 km, but the Indian model could see an increased range after testing by ARAI.

Expected Price And Rivals

MG is expected to price the Windsor EV from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). This will position it as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while being a more premium option compared to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

