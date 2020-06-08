MG Motor Ties Up With Tata Power To Boost Fast-Charging Infrastructure

Published On Jun 08, 2020 02:41 PM By Dhruv for MG ZS EV

MG is now selling the ZS EV in a total of 11 cities, six more than before

MG Motor has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Tata Power to set up fast-charging stations at its dealerships across India. The latter will be responsible for installing 50kW DC chargers at MG dealerships.

As was the case before, the charging infrastructure isn’t exclusive to MG customers who have bought the ZS EV. Any electric vehicle owner in India can bring their car to the MG dealership and top up the batteries. The only catch is that the vehicle needs to be compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

As part of the MoU, MG Motor and Tata Power are also looking to work on the second-life usage of batteries. In layman’s words, the two companies will work on recycling batteries that have outrun their usefulness in an electric vehicle.

MG Motor currently has 10 superchargers installed at its dealerships across five cities in India: New Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The carmaker recently started selling the ZS EV in six more cities: Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Surat, Cochin and Chennai. The EV charging infrastructure will soon be made available in these cities as well. Tata Power, on the other hand, has already set up 180+ charging points in 19 cities across India.

