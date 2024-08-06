Modified On Aug 06, 2024 08:03 PM By Shreyash for MG ZS EV

These initiatives will help EV owners overcome existing challenges and to raise awareness about the latest EV technologies

At a recently held event, MG introduced several initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. These initiatives address the upcoming challenges faced by EV customers and also raise awareness about new EV technologies. Let’s take a look at these initiatives one by one.

eHUB App

eHUB is a charging locator application available on both Android and iOS platforms. MG has partnered with companies such as Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq, and Zeon to provide access to the entire charging network across the country. EV owners can use this app not only to locate charging stations but also to plan their trips based on the availability of chargers along their route. The app also indicates whether a slot is available at the selected location and whether the charger is functional. Additionally, users can reserve a slot and make payments directly through the eHUB app.

Project REVIVE

An EV battery pack is one of the most expensive and crucial components of an electric car. These batteries can be recycled and repurposed for various applications, including energy storage systems. MG has collaborated with LOHUM and the Energy and Resources Institute of India on Project REVIVE. Under this project, batteries are repurposed to serve as energy storage systems for applications such as solar energy. This initiative helps meet the electricity needs of both urban and rural areas across the country. Project REVIVE reduces waste caused by lithium batteries that can be hazardous to the environment.

MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP)

MG has also collaborated with Jio to introduce its new connected car technology, called the Innovative Connectivity Program (ICP). This feature will be available in MG EVs in the future, starting with the upcoming Windsor EV. The connectivity platform will function as an operating system for in-car infotainment and entertainment. It will include its own MG store, allowing customers to access various OTT apps, games, and AI-powered voice recognition systems. This voice recognition system will support 11 different Indian languages.

This connected car tech also comes with a Home-To-Car feature which allows your Jio Fibre connected to your TV to sync with the car's infotainment system. This allows you to view all the car-related information like battery percentage and TPMS on the TV screen.

EVPEDIA

EVPEDIA is an educational platform focused on electric cars and their technologies. In addition to providing EV education, EVPEDIA offers practical tools such as cost-of-ownership calculators, a repository of government policies, and a collection of publications and research papers. EVPEDIA helps users to explore EV technologies through interactive displays, educational videos, and live demonstrations.

These were the four major EV initiatives launched by MG Motor in India. MG believes that these initiatives will help customers overcome existing challenges and become more informed about the latest technologies. MG currently offers two electric cars in India—the Comet EV and the ZS EV—while a third, the MG Windsor EV, is already in development.

