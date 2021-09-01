MG Motor India Records Highest-Ever Bookings For The ZS EV In August

Published On Sep 01, 2021 06:34 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

The ZS EV also recorded a new sales high in August 2021

MG has recorded total sales of 4,315 units in August 2021, up by 51 percent compared to August 2020.

It garnered more than 700 bookings for the ZS EV in August 2021 while recording around 500 unit sales of the electric SUV.

The EV comes with a 44.5kWh battery pack and a 143PS electric motor.

MG retails the electric SUV from Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

MG Motor India has just broken its own recorded sales figures for the ZS EV. While it had shipped 404 units of the electric SUV in July 2021, it registered around 500 units for the SUV in August 2021 out of the total 4,315 units sold. The ZS EV also garnered over 700 bookings, its highest-ever since launch.

MG says it recorded 51 percent growth in its yearly sales compared to August 2020. The Hector and Hector Plus accounted for over 3,400 units while MG shipped 405 units of the Gloster in August 2021.

The ZS EV comes with a 44.5kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 419km. MG has equipped the electric vehicle with an electric motor making 143PS and 353Nm. You can juice it up to 80 percent in 50 minutes with a DC fast charger while a wall box AC fast charger needs roughly 6-8 hours to completely top up the battery. A three-way plug does the same job in approximately 18 to 19 hours.

On the features front, the MG EV gets auto AC, an inbuilt air purifier, an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car tech. The ZS EV also comes with a powered driver’s seat and rain-sensing wipers. Safety features on board include six airbags, hill start assist, and rear parking sensors.

MG has priced the electric SUV from Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. While its direct rival is only the Hyundai Kona Electric , it also serves as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Other electric vehicles in India are the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron, as well as the upcoming Audi e-tron GT, Tesla Model 3, and Mahindra KUV100 EV.

