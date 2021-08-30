MG Motors To Award Customised SUV To Medal-Winning Paralympian Bhavina Patel

Published On Aug 30, 2021 07:49 PM By Sonny

The table tennis player secured a silver medal result at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

India’s medal tally from global sporting events continues to increase with another one being won by Bhavina Patel. She is a wheelchair-bound Paralympian who plays table tennis and has won a silver medal in her class in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. To celebrate her achievement, MG Motor India announced that it will be awarding her a customised MG SUV that would be usable by her.

MG has not shared which model from their lineup it would be. The carmaker had recently announced that its new digital AI robot assistant, which will debut in the Astor SUV, will be voiced by a former Paralympic medal winner Deepa Malik.

Bhavina Patel’s MG award was first announced by the company’s President and Managing Director, Rajeev Chaba, on twitter. He stated “It would be our honor and privilege to gift MG car to Bhavinaben on her return. In the meantime, we would explore the right attachments.”

Here’s the official press release from the carmaker:

MG Motor India salutes Bhavina Patel with a specially customised MG SUV on her medal-winning feat at Tokyo Paralympics

MG Motor has been the title sponsor of the Vadodara Marathon since the British carmaker entered India and set up its manufacturing facility in Halol. Vadodara Marathon is different from other marathons as it is always conducted with the aim to promote various social causes, which includes participation for the specially-abled in the race titled, 'Divyang Run'.

In its endeavor to extend unique experiences to MG brand enthusiasts and potential owners of upcoming SUV Astor, MG Motor announced powering its personal AI assistant with the voice of Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik.

Being an automotive brand, MG has not just focused on the automotive sector but has also actively worked towards the empowerment of key sections of society.