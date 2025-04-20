All
    Check Out The MG M9 Colour Options In Real Life Images Ahead Of Its Launch

    Published On Apr 20, 2025 10:01 AM By Kartik

    114 Views
    The India-spec MG M9 is limited to three distinct colours, while the global model can be had with a total of five 

    MG M9 Colour Options Revealed

    Colour options of the MG M9, the upcoming flagship EV from the carmaker, have been revealed ahead of its expected launch in June. Pre-launch bookings for the MPV have been open since its showcase at the Auto Expo 2025 and it will be sold via the carmaker’s premium MG Select showroom. If you are interested in the luxury MPV, here is a quick look at all the shades you can get with the MG M9 using real-life images. 

    Colour Options 

    The MG M9 will be available in three exterior colours on our shores: 

    Mystic Grey 

    Luminous White 

    Cardiff Black

    In some global markets, the MG M9 can be had in more distinct colours, such as blue and red, which are not available on the India-bound EV. 

    MG M9: Overview 

    Although the exterior of the MG M9 is minimalistic in nature, it still has an imposing road presence, thanks to its massive length of over 5000mm along with its chunky front bumper. The overall silhouette of the M9 is boxy and it comes with body-coloured door handles, ORVMs and rides on large 19-inch alloy wheels. 

    The cabin of the MG M9 is quite minimalist and exudes a premium look. All possible touch points of the M9 are covered in leather, and the dashboard features a two-screen setup. Individual entertainment screens are also offered for the second-row passengers, who also get their own touch-based auto AC control. 

    Also Read: Kia EV3 Wins The 2025 World Car Of The Year

    The feature suite of the globally available M9 consists of two sunroofs including a single-pane sunroof along with a panoramic one, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver display, triple-zone auto AC, a 12-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging and powered front and second-row seats with ventilation and massage functions. 

    Passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. 

    Powertrain 

    The globally available MG M9 comes with a single 90 kWh battery pack, specifications of which are as follows: 

    Battery 

    90 kWh 

    Power

    244 PS 

    Torque 

    350 Nm 

    WLTP Claimed Range 

    430 km 

    Drivetrain 

    Front Wheel Drive 

    The MG M9 supports fast charging using a 120 kW DC fast charger, which takes the battery from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. 

    Price And Rivals 

    The official price for the MG M9 is expected to be announced soon, but we expect it to cost around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). After its launch, it will act as an electric alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival

      M9 Images

      MG M9

      4.65 ReviewsRate This Car
      Rs.70 Lakh* Estimated Price
      May 30, 2025 Expected Launch
      TransmissionAutomatic
    We need your city to customize your experience