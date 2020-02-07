MG Debuts Kia Carnival Rival At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 07, 2020 01:05 PM By Sonny for MG G10

MG is keen on entering the premium MPV fray with its surprise unveil

MG G10 is sold in global markets like China and Australia.

G10 is longer and taller than Kia Carnival.

It is offered in 7-seater and 9-seater configurations.

Gets features like a 3-part panoramic sunroof, powered sliding doors and executive seats in the middle row.

Global G10 gets 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.9-litre diesel engine options.

MG G10 likely to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh when launched in India.

The MG showcase at the Auto Expo 2020 was expected to close with the unveil of the Gloster but the carmaker snuck in a large MPV too. The G10 MPV has been unveiled in India with the launch expected in the second half of 2020.

The G10 is a premium MPV offered in 7-seater and 9-seater configurations in global markets and is expected to offer the same options in India. It is aimed squarely at the recently launched Carnival in India. Here’s how it sizes up against the Kia:

Dimensions MG G10 Kia Carnival Length 5168mm 5115mm Width 1980mm 1985mm Height 1928mm 1740mm Wheelbase 3198mm 3060mm

The G10 is longer and taller than the Carnival but Kia’s sporty design gives it an extra 5mm width over the MG. In terms of the exterior design, the G10 lacks the visual presence of the Carnival despite the extra size. The G10 also offers slide-adjustment for both second and third row seats in the 7-seater configuration.

Internationally, the G10 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (224PS/345Nm) and 1.9-litre diesel engine (150PS/350Nm). Both engines are offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. Both diesel and petrol engine options are expected to be offered in India.

The G10 packs many premium features such as its 3-piece panoramic sunroof, powered sliding rear doors, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and executive seats in the middle row with fold-out leg rests. It also gets the option of a power adjustable front passenger seat. However, the model showcased at the expo features a smaller infotainment unit that is housed in the middle of the dashboard.

MG is expected to launch the G10 MPV in India towards the end of 2020. It will likely be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

Read More on : Kia Carnival Automatic