Watch: How Many Storage Spaces Does The MG Windsor Have?

MG Windsor offers the Windsor EV with up to 20 storage compartments, including bottles holders, storage under front armrest, and seat pockets

The MG Windsor EV is the automaker’s latest all-electric crossover, priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It offers a comfortable, feature-rich cabin experience, ample storage spaces. We recently had the chance to experience the Windsor EV and counted the number of storage spaces available. Check it out in this Instagram reel!

As demonstrated in the video, the MG Windsor offers an impressive 20 storage compartments for cups, bottles, and other essentials, with 12 conveniently located at the front. These include bottle holders in the front doors, a storage space in the front-center armrest, a storage area under the centre console, bottle holders on the dashboard, and more. In the rear, the armrest provides two additional cup holders, complemented by extra bottle holders in the rear doors. The Windsor also features a practical seat pocket designed for laptops and mobile devices. For ample cargo space, it boasts a boot capacity of 579 liters, which can be expanded to 604 liters with adjustable configurations. However, it’s worth noting that the automaker has not included a frunk space in this model.

More About MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor's standout design feature is its protruding fascia with connected LED DRLs, LED headlights, and an illuminated MG logo. It rides on 18-inch alloys, has flush door handles, body-colored ORVMs, and connected LED taillamps at the rear. The rear seats can be reclined by up to 135 degrees, which combined with soft cushioning of the seats, enhances the overall comfort.

Inside, it offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, automatic AC, a panoramic glass roof, reclining rear seats, and a wireless phone charger. Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist, though ADAS (advanced diver assistance system) is not available.

Battery Packs On Offers

The MG Windsor comes in three variants—Excite, Exclusive, and Essence—all featuring the same battery pack and e-motor. Here are the powertrain specifications:

Battery Pack 38 kWh Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC I+II) 332 km

The battery supports a 45 kW fast charger, enabling a 0-80% charge in just 55 minutes.

The MG Windsor EV features a battery rental program that allows customers to pay for the use of the vehicle’s battery pack separately from the purchase price. Under this program, the rental cost is set at Rs 3.5 per kilometer. Additionally, owners are required to recharge the battery after every 1,500 kilometers of usage. This flexible arrangement ensures that you can enjoy the benefits of an electric vehicle without the upfront cost of the battery itself.

MG Windsor Rivals

The Windsor EV lock horns with the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.