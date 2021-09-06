Mercedes Teases Electric G Wagon With EQG Concept

Modified On Sep 06, 2021 01:45 PM By Sonny

It keeps the iconic design and off-road capabilities of the G Class and adds some futuristic details

The EQG Concept is a preview of the electric G-Class SUV.

It retains the iconic boxy styling with the tall stance, whose poor aerodynamics could hurt its electric range.

Mercedes has not revealed the interior or given out any information on the EQG’s electric powertrains.

Its body will be based on a ladder frame for off-roading, and it will get electric motors on each wheel as a 4x4 SUV.

EQG is likely to get EQS’ 107.8kWh battery pack but with a claimed range of around 580km.

Mercedes-Benz has a number of long-running models but few if any are as iconic as the G-Class SUV, also known as the G Wagon. As we get closer to the EV future with the expanding Mercedes EQ lineup, the electrified ‘G’ has now been teased by the freshly unveiled EQG Concept.

The luxury carmaker has stuck with the winning formula when it comes to the overall design of the EQG. The concept has the same overall shape as the current G-Class models, with the tall and boxy stance which gives it immense road presence. Like most EQ model debuts, it features a dual-tone paint with the top half in black and the bottom in silver. The conventional grille is replaced by a black display panel with animations and the three-pointed star, another common element for Mercedes EQ models. It keeps the same round headlamps as the regular G, whose DRLs are mirrored by the illuminated circles on the outside rearview mirrors.

The concept rides on 22-inch aluminium alloy wheels with an exclusive design that has minimal openings. Around the rear, it loses the usual spare wheel cover design which is replaced by a lockable box that resembles the shape of a wallbox EV charger and has an illuminated outline. The EQG also sports a new blacked-out roof rack with LED light strips front and back. The rear strip is like a high-mounted stop lamp while the front one acts like a light bar, reinforcing its off-roader image.

The interior of the EQG remains sealed for now but expect it to feature the usual luxury comforts and a grab handle on the front passenger side. It is unlikely to get the hyperscreen from the EQS, opting instead for the same screens as the EQC. However, it should get the most capable version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system and might get some G-specific features too.

Mercedes has not given away too much about the mechanicals of the upcoming electric G-Class but has shared some important details. It has confirmed that the EQG will retain its off-roading capabilities with a body built on a ladder-frame chassis. The silent G will also offer 4x4 with an electric motor on each along with independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.

In terms of EV powertrains, the EQG could get the same battery pack as the EQS. The top-spec electric Mercedes sedan gets a 107.8kWh battery for a claimed range of up to 770km. However, with the EQG’s four wheel drive and not-so-aerodynamic design, that claimed range could come down to around 580km, which is similar to that of the Tesla Model X Long Range.

The production-spec EQG should debut in a year or two with various other Mercedes EQ models being launched in between. Its future rivals would likely be electric off-roaders from Land Rover which are also in the works as the G-Class is a lifestyle SUV with unique traits that make it stand out from the usual line of luxury SUVs. The EQG was not the only Mercedes EQ to debut at the 2021 Munich Motor Show as it shared the stage with the EQE, EQB and others.

