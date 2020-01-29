Maruti’s Auto Expo 2020 Lineup Revealed: Futuro-E Concept, Facelifted Vitara Brezza & Ignis, Swift Hybrid & More

Published On Jan 29, 2020 02:53 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Futuro-e

The Indian carmaker’s pavilion at the expo will be all about going green, featuring mobility tech that could help do so in the future

Futuro-E will define the design language for Maruti’s future utility vehicles.

We will see the Vitara Brezza receive a comprehensive update.

The facelifted Ignis will be present at the Expo.

Apart from Maruti’s full lineup, there will be the Swift Hybrid from Japan too.

India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has revealed the extent of its presence at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. While we already knew that we will see the Futuro-E concept, Maruti has now shed light on the rest of its expo lineup as well.

Previously, the coupe-like Futuro-E concept looked like it would mirror the Creta in its size. However, a new top shot of the electric concept gives us reason to believe that it could be the predecessor to what would be a Nexon EV rival. The most important thing about the Futuro-E is that it will define the design language for Maruti’s future utility vehicles.

Apart from it, the Vitara Brezza is ready for its mid-life update. We saw it for the first time at the 2016 Auto Expo and it has pretty much remained the same since then, apart from the addition of an AMT. However, Maruti will showcase the facelifted Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020. It will not only be a facelift but also swap its diesel engine for a BS6 petrol motor.

Maruti will showcase an updated Ignis as well. It will be a facelift with the new front grille as its most prominent update. Besides these, Maruti will be showcasing its existing product lineup which includes the Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz and XL6.

Even the Swift Hybrid from the Japanese market will be present at the expo. All in all, there will be 17 vehicles present at Maruti’s pavilion.