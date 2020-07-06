Maruti Suzuki Now Offering Monthly Subscription Service For Most Of Their Cars

Published On Jul 06, 2020 05:27 PM By Dhruv

You can now take a Swift home without actually having to pay the entire cost upfront or taking out a loan

This service is only available in Bengaluru and Gurugram for now.

Certain variants of the Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga are available.

Nexa cars like Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 are also part of the package.

Subscription is available for 24, 36 or 48 months.

It includes all maintenance and insurance costs.

Keeping up with the times, Maruti Suzuki has launched a subscription program of its own. This will allow new car buyers to pay a monthly cost and take a new car home. This service is only available in Gurugram and Bengaluru for now.

Under the Arena banner, Maruti is offering certain variants of the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. If you are looking for an automatic transmission though, your choices will be limited to the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

If you want to bring a Nexa car home, you can choose between the Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. All three cars can be had with a manual or automatic transmission.

The monthly payments will not include the cost of using the vehicle, but it will take care of maintenance and insurance costs. Customers can choose to subscribe to a vehicle for a minimum period of 24 months and a maximum of 48 months. What’s more, the company also offers 24x7 roadside assistance for vehicles procured via subscription.

The subscription cost of a car will differ based on the model, tenure and the location. Let’s take the Swift VXi MT variant as an example and break down its costs.

Tenure Gurugram (per month) Bengaluru (per month) 24 months Rs 24,972 Rs 27,144 36 months Rs 23,077 Rs 24,630 48 months Rs 21,344 Rs 22,591

*all prices are for a duration of one month and all prices are inclusive of GST.

You will also be able to upgrade your car during your ongoing subscription if you so wish. However, Maruti and its subscription partner Orix have not laid down any additional steps for it.

You can find out more about this program from Maruti by clicking here.