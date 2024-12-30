Maruti Dzire Crosses 30 Lakh Production Milestone
Modified On Dec 30, 2024 01:15 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire
- 6.9K Views
-
- Write a comment
The Dzire has joined the Alto, Swift and Wagon R to become the carmaker’s fourth model to achieve this production milestone
Maruti had recently announced that it crossed a production milestone of 20 lakh units for its Manesar factory in 2024. Now, it looks like the carmaker is on a roll as the Maruti Dzire has crossed the production milestone of 30 lakh units since its inception in March 2008. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how much time the popular subcompact sedan took to reach this milestone.
|
Month And Year
|
Milestone Achieved
|
April 2015
|
10 lakh
|
June 2019
|
20 lakh
|
December 2024
|
30 lakh
The table shows that the Dzire took over 7 years to reach the first major 10 lakh production milestone since its launch. After that, another 10 lakh cars were produced in over 4 years and the carmaker reached the next 10 lakh Dzire models in another 5 years. This means that the carmaker took a total of over 16 years to reach the 30 lakh production milestone. The Dzire was also the second-highest exported model by Maruti Suzuki in FY 2023-24.
Notably, the Maruti Alto, Swift and Wagon R have already crossed their 30 lakh production milestones previously. Maruti also stated in April 2024 that it has crossed a milestone of a cumulative production of more than 3 crore cars.
Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire: Which Is The Best Variant?
Maruti Dzire: An Overview
As mentioned earlier, the Maruti Dzire was introduced in March 2008 and has seen four generation upgrades till now. The subcompact sedan is currently in its fourth-generation avatar and continues to share its platform and powertrain with the Maruti Swift, but gets a different design than the hatchback sibling now.
It is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm and is mated with either a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). It also has a CNG option (70 PS/102 Nm) mated with only the manual gearbox.
In terms of features, it comes with a segment-first single-pane sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. Its safety suite is also robust with a 5-star Global NCAP crash rating and features including 6 airbags (as standard) and a 360-degree camera.
Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals
The Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.