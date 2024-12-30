Maruti Dzire Crosses 30 Lakh Production Milestone

The Dzire has joined the Alto, Swift and Wagon R to become the carmaker’s fourth model to achieve this production milestone

Maruti had recently announced that it crossed a production milestone of 20 lakh units for its Manesar factory in 2024. Now, it looks like the carmaker is on a roll as the Maruti Dzire has crossed the production milestone of 30 lakh units since its inception in March 2008. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how much time the popular subcompact sedan took to reach this milestone.

Month And Year Milestone Achieved April 2015 10 lakh June 2019 20 lakh December 2024 30 lakh

The table shows that the Dzire took over 7 years to reach the first major 10 lakh production milestone since its launch. After that, another 10 lakh cars were produced in over 4 years and the carmaker reached the next 10 lakh Dzire models in another 5 years. This means that the carmaker took a total of over 16 years to reach the 30 lakh production milestone. The Dzire was also the second-highest exported model by Maruti Suzuki in FY 2023-24.

Notably, the Maruti Alto, Swift and Wagon R have already crossed their 30 lakh production milestones previously. Maruti also stated in April 2024 that it has crossed a milestone of a cumulative production of more than 3 crore cars.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire: Which Is The Best Variant?

Maruti Dzire: An Overview

As mentioned earlier, the Maruti Dzire was introduced in March 2008 and has seen four generation upgrades till now. The subcompact sedan is currently in its fourth-generation avatar and continues to share its platform and powertrain with the Maruti Swift, but gets a different design than the hatchback sibling now.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm and is mated with either a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). It also has a CNG option (70 PS/102 Nm) mated with only the manual gearbox.

In terms of features, it comes with a segment-first single-pane sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. Its safety suite is also robust with a 5-star Global NCAP crash rating and features including 6 airbags (as standard) and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals

The Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.