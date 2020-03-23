Modified On Mar 23, 2020 05:29 PM By Sonny

Carmakers suspend manufacturing operations till further notice from the government

Maruti has shut production at its facilities in Haryana.

Hyundai’s Chennai facility suspends operations.

Honda closes manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Mahindra’s production operations suspended in Maharashtra.

Other carmakers to announce similar shutdowns as the government implements quarantine measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As the country goes into lockdown to stop the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, various carmakers have halted production during the government-mandated quarantine period. This measure will ensure the safety of the factory workers as well as all other employees practicing social distancing. These official announcements came on the day of the nationwide 14-hour curfew which is being further extended by state governments.

Maruti , the country’s largest carmaker, has its production and office operations in Haryana, including the Gurugram and Manesar facilities along with its research centre in Rohtak. The carmaker has not stated an expected date for operations to resume and simply said that the duration of its shutdown depends on further policy updates from the government.

Honda , another carmaker with facilities in northern India, is suspending production at its plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Tapukara, Rajasthan. These facilities will be closed from March 23 till March 31 and are expected to resume operation from April 1. The Japanese carmaker will also be waiting on government advisories in the coming days while looking at market and supply conditions before restarting production. Toyota , the other carmaker from its home country, has also ceased production at its facility in Bidadi, Karnataka, to comply with the quarantine measures.

Hyundai announced that it has closed its manufacturing facilities in Chennai till further notice while offering certain reprieves to its customers who might be in need of assistance. Mahindra has also suspended production at its facilities in Maharashtra, including operations in Nagpur, Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai). The relatively new Kia manufacturing facility in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh has suspended its operations as well.

Renault has also had to temporarily shut its Alliance (with Nissan) manufacturing facility in Chennai. The American automotive conglomerate, FCA, has been shutting operations in various countries as well. Jeep, the only operational FCA brand in India, has also suspended its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon for the time being.

Also read: Coronavirus Effect: BS4 Car Sales Could Be Extended By 2 Months

There is no official word from the carmakers on further implications of stopping production as the focus right now remains on public safety. All the above mentioned carmakers have also directed their employees and functionaries to work from home where applicable. Other carmakers are expected to announce similar shutdown periods as the government takes measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.