Modified On Aug 16, 2022 02:39 PM By Rohit

This includes the field joint-vehicle projects and battery cell manufacturing as well as charging infrastructure

Along with the partnering agreement with Volkswagen (signed in early 2022), Mahindra has now signed a term sheet with it for improving the electrification situation in India. This comes in the backdrop of the carmaker’s recent unveiling of five electric SUVs, including two new EV brands powered by Volkswagen battery packs and motors. As per both the carmakers, the final supply agreement will shape up by the end of 2022.

Other Possible Prospects Of The Partnership

Both Volkswagen and Mahindra have stated that they are exploring other potential areas for collaboration. This refers to the field of e-mobility which includes joint-vehicle projects, localisation of battery cell manufacturing and charging, and energy solutions for the Indian electric ecosystem.

Mahindra’s Platform And Benefits From Volkswagen

Mahindra, at its recent unveiling event, revealed the new INGLO platform, which will underpin its new range of electric vehicles under XUV and all-electric BE brands. All the new Mahindra EVs based on the new platform will benefit from Volkswagen’s MEB components including the electric drivetrain, battery cells, and the battery system.

Targeted Number Of Units And Plans Ahead

The teaming up of both the auto giants brings with it an intent to comprise over a million units in its lifetime. While commenting on the signing of the term sheet, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto and Farm Sectors, also confirmed that the new INGLO platform is capable of customisation and developing new products not only in India but for the global market.