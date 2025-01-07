Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Prices Start At Rs 26.9 Lakh

Modified On Jan 07, 2025 06:53 PM By Rohit for Mahindra BE 6

The electric SUV will be available in three broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three

The BE 6 is the first model under Mahindra’s fresh ‘BE’ sub-brand developed for new EVs.

Its exterior highlights include C-shaped LED DRLs, flush-type door handles, and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Its fighter jet-like cabin features a grey upholstery, dual digital displays and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Equipment on board includes multi-zone AC, wireless phone chargers, panoramic glass roof with lighting patterns and ADAS.

Gets two battery pack options with an MIDC (P1+P2) claimed range of up to 682 km.

Prices start at Rs 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

When the Mahindra BE 6 made its first appearance in November 2024, the Indian marque had only shared its starting price. Now, Mahindra has revealed the prices of the top-spec Pack Three trim of the electric SUV. The BE 6 is available in three broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two, and Pack Three. For reference, the starting price of the BE 6 is Rs 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant-wise Starting Prices

Variant Price Pack One Rs 18.9 lakh Pack Two T.B.A. Pack Three Rs 26.9 lakh (excluding the cost of the home charger)

Mahindra BE 6 Design

The BE 6 features all-LED lighting, including horizontally placed headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs. It gets 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, with an option to pick even 20-inch units. Other design elements include flush-type door handles, a high-positioned bootlid with aero scoops, and big C-shaped LED tail lights.

Mahindra BE 6 Cabin And Features

Inside, it gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo in the centre. Mahindra has provided it with a grey seat upholstery and a sportier-looking drive mode shifter that resembles the thrust lever of a fighter jet.

Its equipment list comprises dual digital displays (10.25-inch unit each for driver display and infotainment), multi-zone AC, wireless phone chargers, panoramic glass roof with ambient lighting patterns, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

Mahindra has packed its safety suite with seven airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, park assist, and a 360-degree camera. It also gets level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra BE 6 Battery Pack And Range

Specification BE 6 Battery Pack 59 kWh/ 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 535 km/ 682 km Power 231 PS/ 286 PS Torque 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD*

*RWD - rear-wheel drive

Although it gets a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup only, the INGLO platform (which it’s based on) also supports the all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. There are three drive modes: Range, Everyday and Race.

The Mahindra EV supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery packs from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6 Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV as well as the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara.

