All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Base Variants Compared

Modified On Dec 03, 2024 02:50 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6e

  • 6K Views
  • Write a comment

Both EVs were introduced this year and promise a lot of features and tech inside. But which of these have the better base variant on offer?

Mahindra BE 6e One vs Tata Curvv EV Creative: base variants compared

The Mahindra BE 6e was introduced recently as the potential rival to the Tata Curvv EV, which also debuted earlier this year. Along with showing what the top-spec BE 6e will get, the carmaker also revealed some key features offered with the entry-level ‘One’ variant of the new Mahindra EV. So, let us compare the BE 6e One with the base-spec Curvv EV Creative variant to see which rival has better specifications on paper:

Prices

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e One

Rs 18.90 lakh

Tata Curvv EV Creative

Rs 17.49 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Tata Curvv EV Front

The entry-level variant of the Tata Curvv EV is Rs 1.41 lakh more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6e’s base-spec ‘One’ variant.

Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6e

 

Mahindra BE 6e

Tata Curvv EV

Difference

Length

4371 mm

4310 mm

+ 61 mm

Width

1907 mm

1810 mm

+ 97 mm

Height

1627 mm

1637 mm

(- 10 mm)

Wheelbase

2775 mm

2560 mm

+ 215 mm

Boot space

455 litres

500 litres

(- 45 litres)

Frunk (Front+trunk)

45 litres

11.6 litres

+ 33.4 litres

Tata Curvv EV Side

The Mahindra BE 6e is larger than the Tata Curvv EV in almost all aspects. It is longer and wider, and also has a 215 mm longer wheelbase, meaning that it has better space inside.. Where the Curvv EV shines is in its boot space, which is 45 litres more than the Mahindra EV, cementing that the Tata offering can carry a bag or two more than the BE 6e. However, the BE 6e has a bigger frunk (front trunk) which evens out the storage space available on both cars.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 7e (XUV700 EV) Production-spec Images Leaked, XEV 9e-inspired Cabin Seen

Battery Specs And Performance

Tata Curvv EV

Model

Mahindra BE 6e One

Tata Curvv EV Creative

Battery Pack

59 kWh

45 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor(s)

1

1

Power

231 PS

150 PS

Torque

380 Nm

215 Nm

Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2)

535 km

430 km

Drivetrain

RWD*

FWD^

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

The Mahindra BE 6e gets a RWD setup while the Tata Curvv EV has a FWD configuration. The Mahindra offering also gets a 14 kWh larger battery pack that helps it have a 105 km more claimed range than the Tata rival. Both EVs have a single electric motor, but the BE 6e’s unit produces 81 PS and 165 Nm more than the Curvv EV. 

Key Features

Mahindra BE 6e dashboard

Note: In the absence of information about all the features offered in the base-spec Mahindra BE 6e, we are comparing only the key specifications of both EVs.

 

Mahindra BE 6e One

Tata Curvv EV Creative

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch steel wheels with covers

  • LED Headlights

  • Connected LED DRL strip

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-fitting door handles

  • 17-inch steel wheels with covers

Interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 2-step reclining rear seats with 60:40 split function

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for front and side passengers on the rear seat

Comfort & Convenience

  • Fully digital driver’s display

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Multiple drive modes with boost mode

  • One-pedal drive mode

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • 65 W type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

  • Cooled storage space on the centre console

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Paddle shifters

  • Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • All four power windows

  • Electric tailgate

  • 6-way adjustable driver’s seat

  • Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging

  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging

Infotainment

  • Touchscreen infotainment system

  • 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Low tyre pressure monitor

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Driver attentiveness alert

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Tata Curvv EV Dashboard

  • Both EVs get LED headlights, tail lights and DRLs outside and fabric upholstery inside. The EVs also have a digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, touchscreen, and a 6-speaker sound system. Both base-spec EVs additionally come with 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors in their respective safety suites.

  • What the BE 6e One gets over the Curvv EV Creative are bigger 18-inch steel wheels with covers, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and driver drowsiness detection.

Also Read: Here Are 10 Features Seen For The First Time On A Mahindra Car

Verdict

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV Creative is Rs 1.41 lakh more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6e One. At its price point, it gets the basics right with all-LED lighting, a fairly premium-looking cabin with two digital displays and features like auto AC with rear vents and even V2L and V2V charging.

Mahindra BE 6e

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6e One with its more premium price tag offers a more spacious cabin and a larger battery pack that has more range on offer and juices up a more potent electric motor. It also gets almost all the features offered with the Curvv EV’s base variant. Moreover, if you are looking for an EV with an aggressive design, you will prefer the BE 6e over the Curvv EV. So, we feel that even though the BE 6e’s base variant asks for a premium, it is the better EV of the two if we consider the extras that you get in it over the Curvv EV Creative.

Which base-spec EV will you choose between the Mahindra BE 6e One and the Tata Curvv EV Creative? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : 6e Automatic

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra BE 6e

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Base Variants Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience