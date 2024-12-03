Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Base Variants Compared

Both EVs were introduced this year and promise a lot of features and tech inside. But which of these have the better base variant on offer?

The Mahindra BE 6e was introduced recently as the potential rival to the Tata Curvv EV, which also debuted earlier this year. Along with showing what the top-spec BE 6e will get, the carmaker also revealed some key features offered with the entry-level ‘One’ variant of the new Mahindra EV. So, let us compare the BE 6e One with the base-spec Curvv EV Creative variant to see which rival has better specifications on paper:

Prices

Mahindra BE 6e One Rs 18.90 lakh Tata Curvv EV Creative Rs 17.49 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The entry-level variant of the Tata Curvv EV is Rs 1.41 lakh more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6e’s base-spec ‘One’ variant.

Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6e Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4371 mm 4310 mm + 61 mm Width 1907 mm 1810 mm + 97 mm Height 1627 mm 1637 mm (- 10 mm) Wheelbase 2775 mm 2560 mm + 215 mm Boot space 455 litres 500 litres (- 45 litres) Frunk (Front+trunk) 45 litres 11.6 litres + 33.4 litres

The Mahindra BE 6e is larger than the Tata Curvv EV in almost all aspects. It is longer and wider, and also has a 215 mm longer wheelbase, meaning that it has better space inside.. Where the Curvv EV shines is in its boot space, which is 45 litres more than the Mahindra EV, cementing that the Tata offering can carry a bag or two more than the BE 6e. However, the BE 6e has a bigger frunk (front trunk) which evens out the storage space available on both cars.

Battery Specs And Performance

Model Mahindra BE 6e One Tata Curvv EV Creative Battery Pack 59 kWh 45 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 150 PS Torque 380 Nm 215 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 535 km 430 km Drivetrain RWD* FWD^

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

The Mahindra BE 6e gets a RWD setup while the Tata Curvv EV has a FWD configuration. The Mahindra offering also gets a 14 kWh larger battery pack that helps it have a 105 km more claimed range than the Tata rival. Both EVs have a single electric motor, but the BE 6e’s unit produces 81 PS and 165 Nm more than the Curvv EV.

Key Features

Note: In the absence of information about all the features offered in the base-spec Mahindra BE 6e, we are comparing only the key specifications of both EVs.

Mahindra BE 6e One Tata Curvv EV Creative Exterior Auto LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch steel wheels with covers LED Headlights

Connected LED DRL strip

LED tail lights

Flush-fitting door handles

17-inch steel wheels with covers Interior Fabric upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

2-step reclining rear seats with 60:40 split function Fabric upholstery

Adjustable headrests for front and side passengers on the rear seat Comfort & Convenience Fully digital driver’s display

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents

Multiple drive modes with boost mode

One-pedal drive mode

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

65 W type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

Cooled storage space on the centre console 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Air purifier

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry

Paddle shifters

Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

All four power windows

Electric tailgate

6-way adjustable driver’s seat

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging Infotainment Touchscreen infotainment system

6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech 7-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

All-wheel disc brakes

Driver drowsiness detection

Electronic parking brake

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Low tyre pressure monitor

Rain sensing wipers 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Driver attentiveness alert

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Both EVs get LED headlights, tail lights and DRLs outside and fabric upholstery inside. The EVs also have a digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, touchscreen, and a 6-speaker sound system. Both base-spec EVs additionally come with 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors in their respective safety suites.

What the BE 6e One gets over the Curvv EV Creative are bigger 18-inch steel wheels with covers, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and driver drowsiness detection.

Verdict

The Tata Curvv EV Creative is Rs 1.41 lakh more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6e One. At its price point, it gets the basics right with all-LED lighting, a fairly premium-looking cabin with two digital displays and features like auto AC with rear vents and even V2L and V2V charging.

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6e One with its more premium price tag offers a more spacious cabin and a larger battery pack that has more range on offer and juices up a more potent electric motor. It also gets almost all the features offered with the Curvv EV’s base variant. Moreover, if you are looking for an EV with an aggressive design, you will prefer the BE 6e over the Curvv EV. So, we feel that even though the BE 6e’s base variant asks for a premium, it is the better EV of the two if we consider the extras that you get in it over the Curvv EV Creative.

Which base-spec EV will you choose between the Mahindra BE 6e One and the Tata Curvv EV Creative? Tell us in the comments below.

