Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Hyundai Creta Electric Smart: Which EV Should You Buy For Rs 19 Lakh?
Modified On Feb 13, 2025 03:46 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6
The BE 6 Pack One and Creta Electric Smart come at a similar pricing and feature suite. We find out which is the better EV among the two
The Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta Electric are two EV rivals that were launched recently with similar pricing and a loaded feature suite. That said, the base-spec Pack One variant of the BE 6 and the one-above-base Smart trim of the Creta Electric come with similar pricing and amenities. But which one should you choose? Let us find out.
Price
|
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One
|
Hyundai Creta Electric Smart
|
Rs 18.90 lakh
|
Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory)
*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The base-spec Mahindra BE 6 Pack One is just Rs 9,000 more affordable than the Hyundai Creta Electric’s one-over-base Smart trim. However, the above prices do not include the charger or its installation cost, which must be paid separately for both EVs.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra BE 6
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4371 mm
|
4340 mm
|
+ 31 mm
|
Width
|
1907 mm
|
1790 mm
|
+ 180 mm
|
Height
|
1627 mm
|
1655 mm
|
(- 28 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2775 mm
|
2610 mm
|
+ 165 mm
|
Ground clearance
|
207 mm
|
200 mm
|
+ 7 mm
|
Frunk (Storage space under bonnet)
|
45 litres
|
22 litres
|
+ 23 litres
|
Boot space
|
455 litres
|
433 litres
|
+ 22 litres
The Mahindra BE 6 is larger than the Hyundai Creta Electric in almost every aspect, while also featuring better ground clearance, a bigger boot as well as frunk space.
On the other hand, the Creta Electric has a better height than the BE 6. This could ensure that the Hyundai EV can seat taller passengers more comfortably than the Mahindra rival.
Electric Powertrain Specifications
Both EVs, in their respective variants, come with their smaller battery pack option, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
|
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One
|
Hyundai Creta Electric Smart
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
42 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
135 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
200 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
557 km
|
390 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD^
|
FWD*
*FWD = Front-wheel-drive
^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive
The BE 6 comes with the larger battery pack in this comparison and hence has a better-claimed range of 167 km. Its electric motor also generates 96 PS and 180 Nm more than the Creta Electric’s Smart variant.
Also Read: Here’s What The Mid-spec Pack Two Variant Of The Mahindra BE 6 Has To Offer
Features
|
Criteria
|
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One
|
Hyundai Creta Electric Smart
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both EVs in their respective variants, come with auto LED headlights, LED tail lights, a frunk, fabric seat upholstery and 2-step reclining rear seats. Common amenities include 6 speakers, push-button start/stop, 6 airbags, EPB rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.
-
The Creta Electric Smart has active air flaps, a cooled storage space in the centre console, dual-zone auto AC, and in-car payments, which are not available with the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One.
-
The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One variant, on the other hand, gets bigger 18-inch alloys, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s display and driver drowsiness detection, which is not on offer on the Creta Electric Smart.
Verdict
Both the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One and Hyundai Creta Electric Smart have similar features, but the Mahindra offering has larger dimensions and a design that will turn more heads. It also has a bigger boot space and frunk capacity, which allows for storing more luggage during weekend getaways. Moreover, it gets a larger battery pack than the Hyundai rival, coupled with a more potent electric motor, thus making it the better choice.
However, as detailed in our first-drive review, the rear-seat space of the BE 6 is cramped up and will be uncomfortable for taller than average individuals. The Creta Electric shines in this regard as Cretas have always been known for their rear-seat comfort. Moreover, as it has a traditional SUV design, it has a better headroom that can seat taller passengers with ease. So, if you want a car that will be chauffeur-driven most of the time, you can go with the Hyundai Creta Electric Smart.
