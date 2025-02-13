All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Hyundai Creta Electric Smart: Which EV Should You Buy For Rs 19 Lakh?

Modified On Feb 13, 2025 03:46 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

  • 1.4K Views
  • Write a comment

The BE 6 Pack One and Creta Electric Smart come at a similar pricing and feature suite. We find out which is the better EV among the two

The Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta Electric are two EV rivals that were launched recently with similar pricing and a loaded feature suite. That said, the base-spec Pack One variant of the BE 6 and the one-above-base Smart trim of the Creta Electric come with similar pricing and amenities. But which one should you choose? Let us find out.

Price

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart

Rs 18.90 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory)

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Mahindra BE 6 Pack One is just Rs 9,000 more affordable than the Hyundai Creta Electric’s one-over-base Smart trim. However, the above prices do not include the charger or its installation cost, which must be paid separately for both EVs.

Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6

Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Creta Electric

Difference

Length

4371 mm

4340 mm

+ 31 mm

Width

1907 mm

1790 mm

+ 180 mm

Height

1627 mm

1655 mm

(- 28 mm)

Wheelbase

2775 mm

2610 mm

+ 165 mm

Ground clearance

207 mm

200 mm

+ 7 mm

Frunk (Storage space under bonnet)

45 litres

22 litres

+ 23 litres

Boot space

455 litres

433 litres

+ 22 litres

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Mahindra BE 6 is larger than the Hyundai Creta Electric in almost every aspect, while also featuring better ground clearance, a bigger boot as well as frunk space.

On the other hand, the Creta Electric has a better height than the BE 6. This could ensure that the Hyundai EV can seat taller passengers more comfortably than the Mahindra rival.

Electric Powertrain Specifications

Mahindra BE 6

Both EVs, in their respective variants, come with their smaller battery pack option, the detailed specifications of which are as follows: 

 

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart

Battery Pack

59 kWh

42 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power

231 PS

135 PS

Torque

380 Nm

200 Nm

Claimed Range

557 km

390 km

Drivetrain

RWD^

FWD*

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The BE 6 comes with the larger battery pack in this comparison and hence has a better-claimed range of 167 km. Its electric motor also generates 96 PS and 180 Nm more than the Creta Electric’s Smart variant.

Also Read: Here’s What The Mid-spec Pack Two Variant Of The Mahindra BE 6 Has To Offer

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric AC Controls

Criteria

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart

Exterior

  • Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

  • Black body cladding

  • Frunk (front storage space)

  • Auto LED headlights with escort function

  • 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • LED tail lights

  • LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Active Air Flaps

  • Roof rails

  • Front storage (Frunk) with lighting

Interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat height

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Manually adjustable driver seat height

  • 60:40 foldable rear seat with 2-step recline function

  • Front armrest with cooled storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Rear window sunshades

Comfort & Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear vents and Pet Mode and Camp Mode

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Cooled centre console storage space

  • 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • Cruise control

  • Day/night IRVM

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Cruise control

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 speakers (including two tweeters)

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • In-car payment

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Virtual engine sounds

  • Low tyre pressure indicator

  • 6 airbags

  • EPB with auto hold

  • ESC

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Burglar alarm

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Virtual engine sounds

 Mahindra BE 6 Interior

  • Both EVs in their respective variants, come with auto LED headlights, LED tail lights, a frunk, fabric seat upholstery and 2-step reclining rear seats. Common amenities include 6 speakers, push-button start/stop, 6 airbags, EPB rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

  • The Creta Electric Smart has active air flaps, a cooled storage space in the centre console, dual-zone auto AC, and in-car payments, which are not available with the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One.

  • The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One variant, on the other hand, gets bigger 18-inch alloys, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s display and driver drowsiness detection, which is not on offer on the Creta Electric Smart.

Verdict

Mahindra BE 6 rear

Both the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One and Hyundai Creta Electric Smart have similar features, but the Mahindra offering has larger dimensions and a design that will turn more heads. It also has a bigger boot space and frunk capacity, which allows for storing more luggage during weekend getaways. Moreover, it gets a larger battery pack than the Hyundai rival, coupled with a more potent electric motor, thus making it the better choice.

Mahindra BE 6 rear seats
Hyundai Creta Electric Rear Seats

However, as detailed in our first-drive review, the rear-seat space of the BE 6 is cramped up and will be uncomfortable for taller than average individuals. The Creta Electric shines in this regard as Cretas have always been known for their rear-seat comfort. Moreover, as it has a traditional SUV design, it has a better headroom that can seat taller passengers with ease. So, if you want a car that will be chauffeur-driven most of the time, you can go with the Hyundai Creta Electric Smart.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra BE 6

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Hyundai Creta Electric Smart: Which EV Should You Buy For Rs 19 Lakh?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience