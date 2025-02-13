Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Hyundai Creta Electric Smart: Which EV Should You Buy For Rs 19 Lakh?

The BE 6 Pack One and Creta Electric Smart come at a similar pricing and feature suite. We find out which is the better EV among the two

The Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta Electric are two EV rivals that were launched recently with similar pricing and a loaded feature suite. That said, the base-spec Pack One variant of the BE 6 and the one-above-base Smart trim of the Creta Electric come with similar pricing and amenities. But which one should you choose? Let us find out.

Price

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Hyundai Creta Electric Smart Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory)

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Mahindra BE 6 Pack One is just Rs 9,000 more affordable than the Hyundai Creta Electric’s one-over-base Smart trim. However, the above prices do not include the charger or its installation cost, which must be paid separately for both EVs.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra BE 6 Hyundai Creta Electric Difference Length 4371 mm 4340 mm + 31 mm Width 1907 mm 1790 mm + 180 mm Height 1627 mm 1655 mm (- 28 mm) Wheelbase 2775 mm 2610 mm + 165 mm Ground clearance 207 mm 200 mm + 7 mm Frunk (Storage space under bonnet) 45 litres 22 litres + 23 litres Boot space 455 litres 433 litres + 22 litres

The Mahindra BE 6 is larger than the Hyundai Creta Electric in almost every aspect, while also featuring better ground clearance, a bigger boot as well as frunk space.

On the other hand, the Creta Electric has a better height than the BE 6. This could ensure that the Hyundai EV can seat taller passengers more comfortably than the Mahindra rival.

Electric Powertrain Specifications

Both EVs, in their respective variants, come with their smaller battery pack option, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Hyundai Creta Electric Smart Battery Pack 59 kWh 42 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 135 PS Torque 380 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range 557 km 390 km Drivetrain RWD^ FWD*

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The BE 6 comes with the larger battery pack in this comparison and hence has a better-claimed range of 167 km. Its electric motor also generates 96 PS and 180 Nm more than the Creta Electric’s Smart variant.

Features

Criteria Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Hyundai Creta Electric Smart Exterior Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

LED tail lights

18-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

Black body cladding

Frunk (front storage space) Auto LED headlights with escort function

17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

LED tail lights

LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Active Air Flaps

Roof rails

Front storage (Frunk) with lighting Interior Fabric seat upholstery

Manually adjustable driver’s seat height

2-step reclining rear seat Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

Manually adjustable driver seat height

60:40 foldable rear seat with 2-step recline function

Front armrest with cooled storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear window sunshades Comfort & Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Push button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents and Pet Mode and Camp Mode

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled centre console storage space

65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

Cruise control

Day/night IRVM 10.25-inch driver’s display

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Cruise control

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

6 speakers (including two tweeters) 10.25-inch touchscreen

6-speaker sound system

Connected car tech

In-car payment Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Driver drowsiness detection

Rear parking camera with sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Virtual engine sounds

Low tyre pressure indicator 6 airbags

EPB with auto hold

ESC

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Burglar alarm

Rear defogger

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Virtual engine sounds

Both EVs in their respective variants, come with auto LED headlights, LED tail lights, a frunk, fabric seat upholstery and 2-step reclining rear seats. Common amenities include 6 speakers, push-button start/stop, 6 airbags, EPB rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Creta Electric Smart has active air flaps, a cooled storage space in the centre console, dual-zone auto AC, and in-car payments, which are not available with the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One variant, on the other hand, gets bigger 18-inch alloys, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s display and driver drowsiness detection, which is not on offer on the Creta Electric Smart.

Verdict

Both the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One and Hyundai Creta Electric Smart have similar features, but the Mahindra offering has larger dimensions and a design that will turn more heads. It also has a bigger boot space and frunk capacity, which allows for storing more luggage during weekend getaways. Moreover, it gets a larger battery pack than the Hyundai rival, coupled with a more potent electric motor, thus making it the better choice.

However, as detailed in our first-drive review, the rear-seat space of the BE 6 is cramped up and will be uncomfortable for taller than average individuals. The Creta Electric shines in this regard as Cretas have always been known for their rear-seat comfort. Moreover, as it has a traditional SUV design, it has a better headroom that can seat taller passengers with ease. So, if you want a car that will be chauffeur-driven most of the time, you can go with the Hyundai Creta Electric Smart.

