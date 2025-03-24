Mahindra BE 6 Base Variant Explained In Images

Although it’s the base variant, the Pack One trim of the BE 6 electric SUV still comes with a solid features list for its price

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the two new additions in the Indian carmaker's electric vehicles portfolio. The SUV is offered in five broad variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. Here is a look at what the base variant, Pack One, looks like in Images

Front

The base variant of the Mahindra BE 6 comes with dual pod LED headlights and an illuminated BE logo. It misses out on LED DRLs, cornering fog lamps and a silver-coloured skid plate.

Side

Given the SUV’s futuristic design, the main attraction of the BE 6 is the sloping roofline. It also features flush-fitting door handles, black door cladding and 16-inch aerodynamically designed wheels with covers. The top variant, meanwhile, rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets electrically operated flush door handles.

Rear

The rear profile features LED taillamps, reflectors on bumpers and the Mahindra Infinity logo along with the BE 6 badge. It also gets a roof-mounted spoiler with a cutout in the middle along with a lip spoiler. Being the base variant, it misses out on C-shaped LED taillamps and an illuminated BE logo right below the lip spoiler.

Interior

The cabin of the BE 6, even from the base variant, is quite unique thanks to a partition that separates the driver from the co-passengers. On offer with the base Pack One variant is a black cabin with a layered dashboard. The Mahindra BE 6 gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with media controls mounted on top. The dashboard features a dual-screen setup, which is available right from the base variant.

Features And Safety

The Pack One variant of the Mahindra BE 6 comes with a dual 12.3-inch screen setup (infotainment and drivers display), which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speakers, cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, and type C phone chargers for the front and rear seats.

In terms of safety, features such as 6 airbags, an electronic parking brake, a rear parking camera with sensors, a low tyre pressure indicator, and rain-sensing wipers are offered as standard on the BE 6.

Powertrain Options

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 557 km 683 km Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive

The base variant only comes with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. This battery pack supports a 140 kW DC fast charger, which takes the battery from 20 to 100 percent in 20 minutes.

Price and Rivals

The base-spec Pack One variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh (excluding the price of the charger). The SUV rivals the likes of Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.