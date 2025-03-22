Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Have Now Begun
The BE 6 is offered in five broad variants with prices starting from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)
Deliveries for the all-electric Mahindra BE 6 have now begun. The Indian carmaker opened the order books for the BE 6 and its larger sibling, the XEV 9e, back on Valentine's Day 2025, where the former recorded over 13,000 bookings. Here is a quick overview of the Mahindra BE 6:
Exterior
Although the Mahindra BE 6 is an SUV featuring a sloping roofline, the overall silhouette of the EV is different from the conventional SUVs seen on our roads. It sports sharp cuts all around, giving the BE 6 an aggressive and futuristic appearance. On offer with the BE 6 are flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch optional), and LED headlights and taillights.
Interior
The interior of the BE 6 is more akin to the cockpit of an aircraft with a divider separating the driver from the rest of the co-passenger. The dual-tone cabin features a layered dashboard that comes with a dual-digital display. Although loaded with features, the overall cabin of the BE 6 is more towards the minimalistic side in terms of design.
Features And Safety
The BE 6 comes with dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone auto-AC, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, two wireless phone chargers, keyless entry and an augmented reality-based heads-up display. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance system ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control.
Powertrain
The BE 6 comes with two battery packs, the larger of which is only available with the top variant, Pack Three:
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
No. of electric motor(s)
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
286 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2)
|
557 km
|
683 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD*
|
RWD*
*RWD= rear wheel drive
Price And Rivals
The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the likes of Tata Cruvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.
