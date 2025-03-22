Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Have Now Begun

The BE 6 is offered in five broad variants with prices starting from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Deliveries for the all-electric Mahindra BE 6 have now begun. The Indian carmaker opened the order books for the BE 6 and its larger sibling, the XEV 9e, back on Valentine's Day 2025, where the former recorded over 13,000 bookings. Here is a quick overview of the Mahindra BE 6:

Exterior

Although the Mahindra BE 6 is an SUV featuring a sloping roofline, the overall silhouette of the EV is different from the conventional SUVs seen on our roads. It sports sharp cuts all around, giving the BE 6 an aggressive and futuristic appearance. On offer with the BE 6 are flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch optional), and LED headlights and taillights.

Interior

The interior of the BE 6 is more akin to the cockpit of an aircraft with a divider separating the driver from the rest of the co-passenger. The dual-tone cabin features a layered dashboard that comes with a dual-digital display. Although loaded with features, the overall cabin of the BE 6 is more towards the minimalistic side in terms of design.

Features And Safety

The BE 6 comes with dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone auto-AC, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, two wireless phone chargers, keyless entry and an augmented reality-based heads-up display. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance system ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: IPL 2025: All The Official Cars That Have Featured In The T20 Tournament So Far

Powertrain

The BE 6 comes with two battery packs, the larger of which is only available with the top variant, Pack Three:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 557 km 683 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD*

*RWD= rear wheel drive

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the likes of Tata Cruvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.