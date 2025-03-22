All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Have Now Begun

    Modified On Mar 22, 2025 08:37 AM By Kartik for Mahindra BE 6

    • 3.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    The BE 6 is offered in five broad variants with prices starting from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

    Deliveries for the all-electric Mahindra BE 6 have now begun. The Indian carmaker opened the order books for the BE 6 and its larger sibling, the XEV 9e, back on Valentine's Day 2025, where the former recorded over 13,000 bookings. Here is a quick overview of the Mahindra BE 6: 

    Exterior 

    Mahindra BE 6

    Although the Mahindra BE 6 is an SUV featuring a sloping roofline, the overall silhouette of the EV is different from the conventional SUVs seen on our roads. It sports sharp cuts all around, giving the BE 6 an aggressive and futuristic appearance. On offer with the BE 6 are flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch optional), and LED headlights and taillights. 

    Interior 

    Mahindra BE 6 Interior

    The interior of the BE 6 is more akin to the cockpit of an aircraft with a divider separating the driver from the rest of the co-passenger. The dual-tone cabin features a layered dashboard that comes with a dual-digital display. Although loaded with features, the overall cabin of the BE 6 is more towards the minimalistic side in terms of design. 

    Features And Safety 

    The BE 6 comes with dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone auto-AC, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, two wireless phone chargers, keyless entry and an augmented reality-based heads-up display. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance system  ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control. 

    Also Read: IPL 2025: All The Official Cars That Have Featured In The T20 Tournament So Far

    Powertrain 

    The BE 6 comes with two battery packs, the larger of which is only available with the top variant, Pack Three:

    Battery Pack 

    59 kWh 

    79 kWh 

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Power 

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque 

    380 Nm 

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2)  

    557 km 

    683 km 

    Drivetrain 

    RWD*

    RWD*

    *RWD= rear wheel drive

    Price And Rivals 

    Mahindra BE 6

    The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the likes of Tata Cruvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Mahindra BE 6

    Explore More on Mahindra BE 6

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Have Now Begun
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience