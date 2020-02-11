Kia Xceed Showcased At Auto Expo 2020, Could Rival Maruti S-Cross

Modified On Feb 11, 2020 10:43 AM By Rohit for Kia Xceed

It gets three petrol engines and a single diesel engine globally

It is a feature-rich offering and offers dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, and Kia’s connected car tech.

It is a crossover based on the Ceed hatchback.

Kia has not announced any plans for the Xceed’s launch in India.

If greenlighted, the Xceed could rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Kia Motors has launched its second offering for India, the Carnival , at the ongoing Auto Expo. Alongside the MPV, the Korean carmaker showcased the Xceed crossover at the event. The Xceed is a crossover version of the Ceed hatchback.

Internationally, it is offered with three turbo petrol engines: 3-cyl, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol; 4-cyl, 1.4-litre and 4-cyl, 1.6-litre units. The power outputs of these units stand at 120PS/172Nm, 140PS/242Nm and 204PS/265Nm respectively. Kia also offers the Xceed with a 1.6-litre diesel engine that produces either 115PS or 136PS. All engines are paired to a 6-speed manual as standard while the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission option is missed on the smallest turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Revealed At Auto Expo 2020; Will Rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

The Xceed is loaded with a variety of features. It gets Kia’s UVO connected car tech as seen on the Seltos and the Carnival, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, and cruise control.

What’s more, Kia also offers the Xceed with heated ORVMs, steering wheel, windshield as well as heated and ventilated front and rear seats. Besides this, it gets standard safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt alert, and overspeed alert among others.