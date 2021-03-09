Kia Teases Its First Dedicated Electric Offering: The EV6

Modified On Mar 09, 2021 04:38 PM By Sonny

The sporty crossover will offer a claimed range of over 500km

Kia’s first dedicated EV offering will be called the EV6.

It will be underpinned by a new purpose-built modular platform for EVs only.

The EV6 teaser only shows the headlamps, tail lamps, and sporty roofline.

It is meant to offer over 500km of range with a charging time of under 20 minutes.

The EV6 is due to be unveiled in its entirety by the end of March 2021.

Back in 2020, Kia announced its plan to have a dedicated lineup of new electric-only models. The carmaker has now given us a teaser of the first of these new battery electric vehicles (BEV), which will be called the EV6.

The teaser only shows us the design of the headlamps, tail lamps, and a profile silhouette of the car’s top half. New dedicated BEVs will feature distinct styling from the current Kia lineup as is evident from the teaser. It seems like the EV6 will be a sporty crossover with a sloping roofline.

The headlamps seem to feature multi-element LED daytime running lights around the LED projectors. Around the back, the tail lamp design is integrated into the sporty edge of the tailgate. It also has multiple LEDs with a lightbar running across the width of the rear end to connect the tail lamps. They seem to be inspired by luxury offerings like modern Audis and will be programmed for some welcome lighting animations.

While Kia already has electric models in its lineup, they are not dedicated EVs. The offerings are also available with combustion engines, like the Tata Nexon in India. As part of its future strategy for EVs, the Hyundai Group has developed the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which will underpin the upcoming dedicated BEV offerings from Kia and Hyundai, like the EV6.

Kia had already announced that the EV6 would offer a claimed range of over 500km with high-speed charging capabilities for a full charge in under 20 minutes. Further details on the EV6 could be revealed when the car is unveiled later in March.

The teaser announcement also reveals Kia’s upcoming dedicated BEVs will have simple names with the prefix ‘EV’ followed by a number that corresponds to the car’s position in the lineup. Since Kia has confirmed it will be launching seven new EVs by 2027, we can expect most of the upcoming electric-only models to be positioned under the EV6. Expect smaller Kia EVs, likely with an SUV body style, to arrive soon in India.