Kia To Launch 7 New EVs By 2027, First One Coming Up This Year!

Published On Jan 15, 2021 01:06 PM By Tarun

Kia has announced its new global future strategy where it will focus on battery-powered electric vehicles

Kia recently unveiled its new logo that will be seen on all its upcoming cars.

It has revealed its long-term business plan where it will focus on EVs primarily.

Kia plans to launch seven electric vehicles (EVs) by 2027.

The first one is set to debut in the first quarter of 2021, carrying the new Kia logo.

Kia has revealed its worldwide future strategy. The carmaker also recently unveiled its new logo which will be seen on its upcoming models. Now, it has removed ‘Motor Corporation’ from its official name and is named just ‘Kia.’

Kia has revealed its long-term ‘Plan S’ business strategy, where it will focus on EVs, mobility, services, purpose-built vehicles and more sustainable production. It will further introduce seven new electric vehicles (EVs) by 2027. That means, on an average, you will see a new EV launched every year. These new models will include SUVs, MPVs and passenger vehicles spread across different segments. They will be based on Hyundai Group’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The first electric vehicle is set to debut in the first quarter of 2021. It will sport a crossover design and will also be the first model with the new Kia logo. The EV will offer a driving range of over 500 kilometres. It will support high-speed charging which will fully charge the EV in under 20 minutes. With new EVs incoming, Kia is aiming to capture 6.6 per cent of the global BEV market by 2025 and achieve a global annual sales target of five lakh units by 2026.

Kia is also developing purpose-built vehicles for corporate customers. It will mainly focus on e-commerce vehicles and car-sharing services, including low-floor logistic vehicles and delivery vehicles. As per Kia, the demand for purpose-built vehicles is expected to increase by 2030.

Talking specifically about Kia’s India plans, it remains to be seen which of these seven EVs will make it to the Indian market. Currently, it has three models on sale in India: the Sonet sub-4-metre SUV, Seltos compact SUV and Carnival MPV.