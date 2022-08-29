Modified On Aug 29, 2022 05:42 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

It will likely be based on the top-spec GTX+ trim

The Sonet X Line variants could command a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Exterior changes include a segment-first matte grey finish, new alloy wheel design, and ‘X Line’ badges.

It could come with blue upholstery, like the Seltos X Line

Likely to be positioned as a feature-loaded trim, the same as the GTX+.

Kia should offer it with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains as the GTX+.

Kia’s latest offering for our market is going to be the Sonet’s X Line version (which will mostly likely be based on the top-spec GTX+ trim), as seen in the latest teasers. Now, we have got our hands on some of the exterior details of the new iteration of the sub-4m SUV.

As per our sources, the Sonet X Line will come with a first-in-segment, matte-finish graphite exterior shade, as seen on the Seltos X Line. Apart from that, it will also get a gloss black finish for its front grille, piano black finish for the front and metal accents for rear skid plates, and black fog lamp housing.

Other exterior changes will include darkened elements such as the side door metal garnish, new design for the alloy wheels, ‘X Line’ badges, and silver brake calipers. While there are no details of the interior, our sources suggest the Sonet X Line will also feature blue upholstery as seen in the Seltos X Line. Its features list is likely to be the same as the top-spec GTX+ trim.

The Sonet X Line should come with the same powertrain options as the GTX+ variant. These are the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (making 120PS and 172Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel one (up to 115PS and 250Nm). Their respective transmission setups are six-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and seven-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol, and six-speed MT and six-speed AT with the diesel.

We expect the Sonet X Line to go on sale in September. Kia could price the X Line variants at a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 over their GTX+ counterparts. While it won’t have any direct rivals as such, the Hyundai Venue N Line can be considered as a close alternative.

