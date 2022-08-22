Kia Sonet To Soon Get ‘X Line’ Trim Like Seltos
The new version of the sub-4m SUV is expected to go on sale in September and will command a premium over the current top grade
A teaser from Kia shows the ‘X Line’ badge and Sonet’s front end.
Should be based on the top-spec GTX+ trim of the Sonet.
Kia could price the X Line variants at a premium of around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.
Expected changes include revised exterior shade(s) and ‘X Line’ badges.
Will be powered by the turbo-petrol and diesel engines of the standard model.
Kia India has shared the first teaser for the upcoming Sonet X Line. The sub-4m SUV will be the second Kia model in India to get the ‘X Line’ treatment.
The teaser video gives us a glimpse of the ‘X Line’ badge on the SUV and its front end. Like its elder sibling, the Seltos, we can expect the Sonet X Line to be based on the top-spec GTX+ trim of the standard version.
The X Line trim will be priced at a premium over the GTX+ trims, which Kia currently retails in the range of Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). For reference, the Seltos X Line variants cost Rs 30,000 more over their regular versions.
Going by the Seltos X Line, we expect Kia to offer the Sonet X Line with a few cosmetic differences when compared with the GTX+ grades. These could include revised exterior shade(s), ‘X Line’ badges, and redesigned alloy wheels. Inside, it may feature a new seat upholstery while carrying on with the same equipment list as the current top grade.
Also See: Kia Sonet Spotted With A CNG Sticker; India’s First Turbo-CNG Option?
The Sonet X Line should get the same powertrain options as the GTX+ variants. These are the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (making 120PS and 172Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (up to 115PS and 250Nm). Their respective transmission setups are 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol) and 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT (diesel).
Kia is expected to launch the Sonet X Line in September. While it won’t have any direct rivals as such, the Hyundai Venue N Line can be considered as a close alternative. Apart from that, other sub-4m SUVs including the Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300 will continue to be its competitors.
