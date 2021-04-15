Kia Seltos Likely To Get iMT Gearbox With 1.5-litre Petrol And 1.4-litre Turbo-Petrol Engines

Published On Apr 15, 2021 05:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The update will mark the debut of the 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) option on a naturally aspirated petrol engine

Kia is likely to debut the updated Seltos on April 27.

Highlight will be the introduction of Hyundai-Kia’s iMT setup on both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Likely to be equipped on the 1.5-litre’s mid-spec HTK+ and 1.4-litre’s range-topping GTX+ variants.

No changes expected to the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain of the SUV.

The 2021 Seltos could also come with Kia’s new logo and a new range-topping Gravity Edition.

Kia currently retails the Seltos between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos is likely to receive an update on April 27. We have now learnt that the standout element of the update is likely to be the introduction of Hyundai-Kia’s 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) clutchless manual gearbox on the petrol variants of the compact SUV.

(Pictured: Kia Sonet's 6-speed iMT gearbox)

Kia could offer the iMT gearbox on both the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines. If this turns out to be true, the Seltos will become the second SUV -- after Sonet -- in India and the first in its segment to feature a total of five transmission options. In fact, even full-size SUVs including the popular Toyota Fortuner don’t offer so many powertrain choices. It will also be the first time a naturally aspirated engine will get an iMT option.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, is likely to soldier on without any updates. For now, the Seltos along with its cousin, the Hyundai Creta , offer three automatic gearboxes -- the maximum in the segment.

Here’s a look at the Seltos’ mechanicals:

1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 140PS 115PS 115PS Torque 242Nm 144Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Kia has provided the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Tech (HT) Line trim whereas the variants under the GT Line get the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. As per our sources, the mid-spec HTK+ and the range-topping GTX+ variants, with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines respectively, are likely to get the iMT option. It could also be offered on the Gravity Edition that’s expected to be launched in India.

While the iMT will be the highlight of the update, Kia is also likely to equip the 2021 Seltos with the new brand logo, a panoramic sunroof, and a few other features. Its equipment list will continue to feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting.

The updated Seltos is expected to command a premium over its current price range of Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks as well as the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun .

